Byekwaso to coach Uganda Cranes

The 2021 Afcon U20 finalist, coach Morley Byekwaso, will once again stand in the dugout of a national team after Fufa handed him an opportunity to handle Uganda Cranes' next outings.

Byekwaso, a losing finalist to Ghana after Uganda's U20 team - the Hippos - put up a memorable run in Mauritania two years ago, will be in interim charge as the Cranes take on Mali and Zambia in international friendlies later this month.

"Fufa has named a Technical Team of four people for an interim period of one month running from 3rd -31st October 2023," the federation announced in a statement yesterday.

They are Byekwaso, currently assistant coach at SC Villa, as the Cranes interim head coach and fast rising Fred Muhumuza of URA as his assistant.

Stephen Billy Kiggundu is the interim goalkeeping coach while Felix Ayobo will handle the players fitness.

"The quartet will take charge of Uganda Cranes during the international break this month where the team will play two games against Mali on 13th October in Bamako and Zambia in Dubai, UAE on 17th October 2023," Fufa confirmed.

The two games will help Uganda prepare for their 2026 World Cup opening qualifier against Guinea on November 13.

A provisional team of five goalkeepers, nine defenders, 12 midfielders and eight attackers - which this newspaper saw in its draft - was also due to be released by the time we wrote this.

Cranes provisional squad

Goalkeepers

Nafian Alionzi Legason (St. George, Ethiopia), Charles Lukwago (Hawassa City FC, Ethiopia), Joel Mutakubwa (BUL FC, Uganda), Isima Bin Rashid Watenga (Golden Arrows FC, South Africa), Jack Komakech (Vipers SC, Uganda)

Defenders

Kenneth Ssemakula (SC Villa, Uganda), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa, Uganda), Elvis Bwomono (IBV Vestamanyaer, Iceland), Ibrahim Juma (CD Leganes, Spain), Halidi Lwaliwa (FK Bregalnica, North Macedonia), Livingstone Mulondo (Vipers SC, Uganda), Enock Walusimbi (URA FC, Uganda), Najib Fesali (URA FC, Uganda), Hudu Mulikyi (URA FC, Uganda)

Midfielders

Elvis Ngonde (SC Villa, Uganda), Ivan Irinimbabazi (Soltilo Bright Stars FC, Uganda), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Austin FC, USA), Fiat Cleophus (Soltilo Bright Stars FC, Uganda), Khalid Aucho (Yanga FC, Uganda), Saidi Mayanja (KCCA FC, Uganda), Isma Mugulusi (Fereinse FC, Portugal), Arafat Usama Kizza (KCCA FC, Uganda), Ibrahim Kasule (New York Red Bull II, USA), Laban Tibiita (URA FC, Uganda), Bright Anukani (Vipers SC, Uganda), Rogers Mugisha (Gor Mahia FC, Kenya)

