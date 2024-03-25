Chance for Cranes to show character

On Tuesday at Stade de Marrakech, Uganda find a nemesis so annoying they could flex muscles if the laws of the game allowed.

Fresh from a 4-0 humbling at the hands of Comoros at the weekend, the Uganda Cranes wrap their international break against the Ghana Black Stars.

Both teams come into this bruised, with Uganda falling to Comoros in Morocco and Ghana suffering a 2-1 defeat to Nigeria.

Uganda couldn't have come against a worse opponent when wanting to stand up again, yet it's such matches that sometimes get the best out of you.

The West African country, Ghana, has made it a habit to beat Uganda in every final they meet in regardless of age bracket.

From the 1978 Afcon final, through the 2021 Under 20 Afcon title decider, to the Hippos finale in the just ended All African Games, Ghana have always ended up on top.

Perhaps Uganda will take solace in the fact that they have at least got some good results against Ghana in group stages of international qualifying tournaments and friendlies.

And that's the cup from which they will draw inspiration when Uganda coach, Paul Put, and his side step onto the pitch tonight.

The Belgian is expected to make some changes from the team that started against Comoros.

Defender Nathan Asiimwe, utility player Toby Sibbick - some of the new faces on the team - and goalkeeper Giosue Bellagambi could have some runout after sitting out the weekend action.

Milton Karisa and Fahad Bayo, who started on the bench, are shoo-in to start.

This will be Put's fourth game in charge as Cranes coach. He has so far won one and lost two.

Put is using these friendlies to prepare for Uganda's Fifa 2026 World Cup qualifying games in June, as well as the upcoming 2025 Afcon qualifiers in September.

Fifa International break (friendly)

Tuesday, 7pm

Uganda vs Ghana, Morocco

Fifa 2026 WC Qualifiers

June 2024

Uganda vs Botswana

Uganda vs. Algeria

*The Africa Zone (CAF) qualifiers for the Fifa World Cup 26 began on November 15, 2023 and will end in November 2025*

Afcon 2025 qualifiers

Preliminary round: March 18-26, 2024

Matchdays 1 and 2: September 2-10, 2024

Matchdays 3 and 4: October 7-15, 2024

Matchdays 5 and 6: November 11-19, 2024

Uganda Cranes XI vs Comoros: Ikara (GK), Ssemakula, Mugabi, Kaka, Lwaliwa, Bwomono, Opondo, Mato, Shaban, Omedi, Mutyaba

Used Subs: Bayo (Omedi), Karisa (Mato), Mukwala (Shaban), Mujaguzi, Ssekiganda (Bwomono)