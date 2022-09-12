Change is a welcome constant at UCU

Coach Godfrey Magoba has likened Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals to "an airport where everyone passes through to get to their next destination."

This is in the wake of his Mukono-based side losing at least seven players that helped them to fourth place in the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) last season.

"We are a university side and definitely if someone graduates, we automatically release them," Magoba told Daily Monitor.

Striker Jackline Nakasi plus full-backs Phoebe Banura and Cissy Nakate have sought sanctuary at She Corporate while Teddy Najjuma has joined Kampala Queens.

Joan Kwagala and Catherine Nakiridde have also been let go and their captain Hasifah Nassuna continues to be linked to Kampala Queens even though she has told her coach and this newspaper that she is staying put.

"Our aim is to give players a chance while they still study here to develop into professionals.

If they have a chance to do that, we cannot stop them but move them on quickly and develop others."

Transfers or none, one felt that after blowing away a brilliant start to the season, UCU were always going to change strategy for the new season.

Their back three did not last long after results went against them in the first half of the season.





A lot to sort

The defence is now thinner as Shadia Nankya and Harriet Muwugumya have undergone the knife to sort recurring injuries.

Upfront, Nassuna carried most of the burden to create and score goals but even her successful chase for 100 league goals was not enough to motivate the rest of the squad to start firing. So they really need to have someone that will share the burden with her if she stays or replacements if she leaves.

UCU are still in the market but are now sure of adding Kawempe Muslim striker Sharon Nadunga and Uganda Martyrs High School Lubaga defender Halima Kanyago to their ranks.

"Most of the other girls coming in are younger and inexperienced (from Fufa Women Elite League and regional league) but they are quite talented and will be able to push us and make us competitive," Magoba said.

Meanwhile, speaking of talent, Magoba singled out his goalkeeper Hadijah Nalongo for praise and one of their magic bullets of the season that starts Friday.

"I believe that she is a future national team goalkeeper. Anyone that does not believe that has not been watching her but the only thing standing between her and success is time."

Some will say singling out a goalkeeper as one of the key players is indicative of the job UCU have their hands. But for Magoba, the key is to have a balanced squad of top performers.





Club: Uganda Christian University Lady Cardinals

Grounds: UCU, Mukono

Coach: Godfrey Magoba