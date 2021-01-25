Clubs reaped Shs2b from player sales

Vipers and KCCA accounted for more than two-third of the player transfer fees received by Ugandan clubs last year, a Fifa report has revealed.

Ugandan Premier League (UPL) clubs received a total of $600,000 (about Shs2.16b) from players moving to foreign clubs, records in the Fifa Transfer Matching System (TMS) shows.

The Fifa TMS monitors player movement globally and the recent online records are for all transfers completed between January 1, 2020, and December 31, 2020.

In all, 24 players left Uganda to join foreign clubs in those 12 months considered. Another 18 returned to the country. However, none of the clubs paid a cent to acquire them.

Top transfers

While clubs remain tightlipped on this revenue stream, sources intimate that Vipers received the highest for a single player when Fahad Bayo moved to Israeli side Ashdod.

As much as $250,000 (Shs923m) came into the league champions’ coffers for Bayo while rivals KCCA got $200,000 (Shs740m) for playmaker Allan Okello to move to Algeria’s Paradou.

Former Vipers SC striker Fahad Bayo. PHOTO/FILE.

The controversy surrounding Joel Madondo’s reported ‘$100,000 (Shs370m)’ transfer from Busoga United to Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca would have been third highest.

While he didn’t stay long in the North African country, Busoga United and the player have since cried foul as the transfer money allegedly vanished into thin air

Mustapha Kizza (KCCA to Montreal Impact, Canada), Moses Waiswa (Vipers to SuperSport United, South Africa) and Edrisa Lubega (Proline to Paide Linnameskond, Estonia) transferred for undisclosed fees.

Mustapha Kiiza in action. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY.



A total of 17,077 international transfers were completed globally, a decrease of 5.4 percent compared to 2019, while still slightly higher than in 2018.

Africa sent 611 players worldwide with 432 of them to Europe. Egyptian trio of Al Ahly, Abdu Lumala’s Pyramid’s and Wadi Degla spent the most on transfer fees in Africa.

Big Spenders...Premier League top lits

English Premier League giants Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City spent the most on beefing up their squads as Barcelona (Spain) and Juventus (Italy) closed top five. Kai Havertz’s $92m move from Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea was the most expensive transfer registered.

