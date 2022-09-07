Coaches breathing fire

The scintillating performance of lethal SC Villa and Uganda Cranes forward Travis Mutyaba gives Kampala Province renewed hope.





Kajoba, also Cranes goalkeeping coach, has been close to his other charges Martin Kizza and Richard Basangwa who he believes will stop West Nile.





"I'm confident of progress to the semis and the final stage because we are better than West Nile.We shall bank on our young players Mutyaba and Basangwa to try and win this year's trophy," Kajoba added.





West Nile coach Bosco Dudu pledged to employ the same approach of winning the first game with a high margin (walloped Karamoja 5-0 in the first leg in Arua to take Kampala's threat.





The contest between Bugisu and Lango starting on September 8, promises goals in gluts which adds to its certainly unpredictability.





"Bugisu is a threat to Lango. We have good players that have thrice helped us make the quarterfinals. We have gained enough experience to take us to the next stage," Bugisu coach Toldo Godfrey revealed.





That said, Lango coach Ogwal Engwedo remains unfazed. "We are not afraid of Bugisu despite scoring the most number of goals in the last round 11. We will have more fans backing us when we visit Mbale," Engwedo emphasized.





After ejecting Busoga province, Teso coach Michael Erebu is now armed with confidence that Tooro Province too will fall.



