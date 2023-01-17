Cranes, Lions camps upbeat

Uganda and Senegal have by now analysed their opening match performances and will have sporting guns pointed at each other with sufficient information.

The two face off tomorrow having picked a point and three respectively following the Cranes goalless draw with DRC and Lions of Teranga's 1-0 win over Ivory Coast on Saturday.

The above results have Senegal topping Group B of the 2022 African Nations Championship (Chan) on three points; Uganda and DRC following on one a piece.

Important point

It was an important point for Uganda in the Cranes desperate push to end the hodoo of not going past the group stage in their last five Chan appearances.

It was also important to boost confidence of coach Micho Sredojevic's boys given that the Cranes are seeded second to DRC in this group, thanks to the pair's regularity at the tournament.

"Tactically," said Micho of Uganda's draw with Congo, "we applied ourselves very well.

"Unfortunately we were depleted when we got into the final third. This is something we will have to work on going to the games against Senegal and Ivory Coast."

Indeed, while Nafian Alionzi applied himself well in Uganda's goal, and James Begisa, Derrick Ndahiro, Geoffrey Wasswa and Gift Fred were commendable in shielding him, there was little going forward for the Cranes.

The Cranes did compete with the Congolese in the middle of the park in the first half, although DRC seemed to have an edge after the break.

Changes necessary

It is these areas Micho and his boys have to address before meeting the Lions of Teranga.

There is a case of giving creative youngster Travis Mutyaba more time than the last minutes cameo against Congo if Uganda are to breach opponents defences.

It will also be interesting to see if Micho starts with Frank Ssebuufu and Rogers Mato, who struggled to make an impression on Saturday, again or give Nelson Ssenkatuka and Mutyaba more minutes.

Victory over Senegal, which would be Uganda's only second in 17 Chan matches, will be a crucial step towards breaking the knockout stage barrier.

"For us in Uganda, it (Chan) is a perfect platform," said Micho ahead of tomorrow's showdown.

"Our players are here to sell their stock and are fighting for a position in the senior national team which helps in the Afcon and World Cup qualifiers."

On the other hand, Senegal will advance to the knockout stage if they beat Uganda.

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw was in a buoyant mood after his team saw off the Ivory Coast.

He sounded both confident and satisfied ahead of the clash with Uganda.

"We showed greater desire even though there were moments of difficulties. We are happy to start with a win," said Thiaw.

On facing Uganda, he said: "I am yet to watch Uganda (vs DRC), "but I will try to do so tonight and see what to gather from it."

Words of encouragement

Uganda and Senegal see a clear opportunity tomorrow, and after positive results in their opening games, both camps are in high spirits.

Words of inspiration were shared from the State Minister for Sports, Peter Ogwang, Uganda's Ambassador to Algeria Alintuma Nsambu, and Fufa president Moses Magogo, when the former pair visited the team hotel after the first game.

They all reminded the players how privileged they were to carry the country's flag, and that the game against Senegal has never been this important for their careers and Uganda.



Chan 2022 Algeria

Tuesday

Mozambique vs. Libya, 7pm

Algeria vs. Ethiopia, 10pm

Group B fixtures

Wednesday

DRC vs. Ivory Coast, 7pm