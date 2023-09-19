Crested Cranes test progress in Wafcon quest

Against Algeria in Wednesday’s Women Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) at Fufa Technical Centre (FTC) – Njeru, Crested Cranes face one of the continent’s perceived elite sides.

Algeria are ranked 10th with a host of players in the highly rated French and Italian leagues. However, behind that profile, The Fennecs are a side that have stopped in the group stages of Wafcon five times and have failed to qualify thrice.

They are also a side that does not consistently participate in tournaments such as the ongoing Olympic Qualifiers where Uganda progressed to the next round to face another giant in Cameroon after eliminating Rwanda.

But Uganda have to beware that this is a side that walloped Tanzania in two friendlies in April.

Crested Cranes’ interim coach Ayub Khalifa is confident his squad is well prepared to take on their opponents. Aalborg’s defender Aisha Nantongo gave a timely boost by turning up in Njeru in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

“We struggled last time (against Rwanda) because we mostly depended on local-based players,” Khalifa told journalists at a pre-match press conference in Njeru.

“But now we are well prepared and have also got all the professional players that we needed in camp to make the squad better,” Khalifa said although despite the fact that the weekend confusion that saw him momentarily dismissed from the role in favour of former Cranes interim coach Abdallah Mubiru dampened his mood.

Match for ages

Uganda have it all to do because they need to take a positive result to the away second leg tie in Algeria next Tuesday but it also has to repair a damaged reputation.

This national team needs to consistently qualify for tournaments. They returned to the continental showpiece last year, after 22 years, by earning a walkover against Kenya which was then engrossed in administrative wrangles.

Crested Cranes, however, justified their qualification by winning the Cecafa Women Championship that was held weeks before Wafcon 2022.

But Uganda’s performance at Wafcon against Senegal and Morocco – sides that can be said to be just slightly ahead of Algeria in reputation – left a lot to be desired and these players have been tasked to enhance their reputation.

“If Algeria knocks us out, we shall wait for another three years. The opportunity is here; make use of it because you are not sure you will be around next time.

We do need to be complacent. There are not so many opportunities in Africa but in football, whoever wants more to win, wins. Whatever you do, try and do a little more, and if everyone does a little more, the team will be more,” Fufa president Magogo told them when he visited the camp last week. Can they heed the call?

Uganda’s Probable Starting XI: Vanessa Karungi (GK); Asia Nakibuuka, Sumaya Komuntale, Shadia Nankya, Aisha Nantongo; Joan Nabirye, Hasifah Nassuna, Shakira Nyinagahirwa; Sandra Nabweteme, Fauzia Najjemba, Viola Nambi



Women Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers

First Round, First Leg

Wednesday, 4pm