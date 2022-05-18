Down to the wire

She Corporate survived a late change in personalities to beat Tooro Queens 1-0 away in Fort Portal yesterday and keep the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) title fight within their control.

Favour Nambatya failed a late fitness late, after getting a knock in their last fixture against She Maroons, but her replacement Whisper Alomo scored the solitary game of the match early in the first half to ensure the top striker was not missed.

Corporate’s situation was not initially helped by the heavy downpour that left a soggy pitch and had kickoff delayed for an hour.

To add to the pressure, Resty Nanziri ensured the other title contenders Kampala Queens (KQ) did their job as she scored in the 74th minute to ensure a 1-0 win over the stubborn Olila High School at Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) Kabojja

KQ and She Corporate are now level on 38 points and will battle it out for the trophy on Friday at Mubs, Nakawa.

Meanwhile, a late second half show from Esther Nangendo secured a 2-0 win for Kawempe Muslim in the final home of the season against a weakened Lady Doves.

The win was Kawempe’s second in nine home games and ensured that they will be in the league next season.

Missing in action

Doves were without the suspended league top scorer Fazila Ikwaput as Nangendo came off the bench to convert a freekick and set up a stoppage time goal for Hadijah Nandago after some quick feet touches down the line.

Speaking top scorers, the league’s most goal potent team Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) Lubaga hammered She Maroons 5-1 at home to take their season tally to 30.

UMHS, unfortunately fell out of title competition as KQ and She Corporate, who are four points ahead of them, matched their result.

The other disappointed parties were Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals, who despite going ahead early through Hasifah Nassuna’s 12th goal of the season, drew 1-1 with Rines SS in Wakiso to make it 25 points I. 17 games.