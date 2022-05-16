She Corporate, Kampala Queens face decisive week

The Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) sides Kampala Queens (KQ) and She Corporate picked wins on the road on Saturday to ensure the keep neck to neck on 35 points and take the title fight down to the wire this Friday.

Either side can afford to drop points tomorrow as, level on points, they clash on the final day of the season – Friday.

Last Saturday, Corporate made the short trip to Luzira for a routine 1-0 win over bottom-placed She Maroons courtesy of Favour Nambatya’s 47th minute strike and 10th goal of the season.

Coach Hassan Isa said he does “not expect” his girls “to disappoint at this point of the season.” But before Friday’s clash with KQ in Nakawa, there is one last road test to Fort Portal to face the relegation threatened Tooro Queens tomorrow.

Tooro, with 13 points – just one above Maroons – drew 0-0 with 5th-placed Olila High School in Soroti and the latter must now return to Kampala to face KQ.

KQ are yet to lose a match in the second round, only dropping points in a 2-2 draw with Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) in Lubaga.

KQ kept to coach Hamza Lutalo’s call to “win one game at a time” by passing what many thought would be a potential banana skin trip to Lady Doves with a 2-1 win on Saturday.

Goals from Resty Nanziri and Zainah Nandede were enough cushion when Fazila Ikwaput struck in the 87th minute for her 14th goal of the campaign.

Other battles

Doves visit Kawempe, who lost 4-2 to UCU Lady Cardinals in Mukono, seeking to jump to 6th place as just a point separates the two meetings sides.

UCU, now on 24 points, fell out of title contention in that 2-1 loss to KQ that also came with Hasifah Nassuna’s 100th goal.

But two goals from Nassuna – to start on another century – Jackline Nakasi and Teddy Najjuma made for a good return to winning ways.

Shakirah Nyinagahirwa and Allen Nassazi scored for the visitors.

UCU will hope for more of the same as they visit Rines but the relegation threatened Wakiso-based side will be buoyed by the 1-1 draw they picked last month from Mukono as they strive to keep up.

On Saturday, Rines’ woes worsened in Lubaga when Elizabeth Nakigozi continued her run of long-range strikes to guide UMHS to a 1-0 home win.