Express frustrate Bul at soggy fortress

This StarTimes Uganda Premier League campaign has the potential to be the most unpredictable in recent memory for a multitude of reasons.

Every team has issues and just when everyone predicted leaders Bul to steamroll over Express and scamper away, they hit a brick wall on Tuesday in the temper-laden 1-all draw with the hosts at Wankulukuku.

After cursing the 'gods of rain' for making Wankulukuku turf soggy and unplayable, Abbey Kikomeko's Bul sobered up to cruise into the lead courtesy of left-back Nicholas Mwere's meticulous free-kick at the box edge on seven minutes.

Focus turned to indecisive referee Asadu Semere who waved off Bul's seemingly genuine penalty claim before granting the Red Eagles a 'soft penalty' when Mwere emphatically cleared the ball in Express midfielder Emmanuel Wasswa's path.

Forward Isaac Wagoina stepped up to net the resultant penalty to level the score but it didn't go well in the Bul camp.

Immediately the leaders lost their cool, having defenders Benon Tahomera and Walter Ochora sent for an early shower alongside assistant coach Simeone Masaba.

Bul still fought on with nine men and should have grabbed victory had substitute Gerald Ogweti's shot not been saved by Express goalkeeper Abdul Kimera late on.

With 25 points from 10 matches, the Bul are now five points better than second placed Vipers, with a game less, that host Kitara tomorrow at Kitende - in what is now a wide open title race.

At the Kavumba Grounds, Nelson Senkatuka put hosts Soltilo Bright Stars in the lead on 20 minutes through a well-taken penalty before striker Ivan Bogere levelled for SC Villa on 41 minutes for the match to end 1-all.

Senkatuka's eighth goal of the season ensured that Joseph Mutyaba's Stars remained ninth on the table with 11 points from ten matches while the Jogoos have 13 points from nine matches in sixth.

John Rogers and Rashid Agau scored for beleaguered Arua Hill at the Paridi Stadium in Adjumani but strikes from Wakiso Giants forwards Samson Kigozi and Tom Masiko ensured the 'battle of sick men of the league' ended in a 2-all.

Obua demands more

After getting his first win as URA boss on Friday against Express at Lugazi, David Obua is not resting on his laurels ahead of Wednesday's visit to Lugogo to face Hussein Mbalangu's hard-fighting Nec.

"I expect my players to give it their all like they always do. They have recovered from the Express game and know that we are still in control of our destiny. I want to build characters of men that fight and work hard with consistency," Obua told Daily Monitor.

He is aware that URA isn';t well off with 13 points from nine matches in eighth position but doesnt hide his bigger plot of resurrecting the sleeping giants into serial competitors again.

"Success is defined by how hard you work. I'm still introducing new players to the team and there is good competition. I like the way players like James Begisa and Laban Tibita are getting into the team," he added.

Nec are still defying pre-season predictions by standing fifth on the log with 16 points from nine matches ahead of the floodlight encounter with the Tax Collectors.

Third-from-bottom KCCA will visit fellow strugglers Mbarara City this afternoon at the Kakyeka Stadium as they seek to add on the meager seven points they have raked from nine matches.

StarTimes uganda Premier League

Results

Express 1-1 Bul

Soltilo Bright Stars 1-1 SC Villa

Arua Hill 2-2 Wakiso Giants

Wednesday

Mbarara City vs. KCCA, 4pm

Kakyeka Stadium-Mbarara

Busoga United vs. Maroons, 4pm

Fufa Technical Centre-Njeru