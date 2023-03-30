Express target Onduparaka scalp to avoid relegation talk

The highest point for Express this season arrived in the shape of a three-game sequence when they won three consecutive games against Onduparaka, Bul and Busoga United in the first round of Startimes Uganda Premier League.

Four months and 11 games later, the Red Eagles are yet to taste victory again.

But with the fixture list handing them the same teams and in a similar sequence, they will be looking to repeat that three-game run starting with Onduparaka at the Muteesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku on Friday.

"We shall handle them the same way we did during our first round game when we got a win from home. In fact I expect even more effort this time because we have taken long without winning at home," vowed James Odoch, the Express head coach, ahead of the game.

The barren run has seen them take a nose dive to leave them 11th on the log with 19 points, nine ahead of Onduparaka who lie bottom of the 15-team top division.

Much of that dry spell has been attributed to a lack of motivation caused by poor remuneration despite the presence of main sponsors Betsure.

Defeat for them today will pull them closer to the bottom two teams and raise fears of 2018 when the team survived relegation on the last day of the season.

They face an Onduparaka side itching to build on their 2-1 win over Gaddafi at the start of the month.

The win was only their second this season as the Arua-based side looks to avoid the drop.

They have 11 games to save face.

Their survival was however boosted yesterday as Arua Hill defeated fellow strugglers Blacks Power 2-0 through goals by the two Innocents, Media and Maduka.

The result leaves Blacks Power second from bottom with 15 points, five ahead of Onduparaka who have played two games less.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Result

Arua Hill SC 2-0 Blacks Power

Friday fixtures

Express vs. Onduparaka, Wankulukuku (2pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

Busoga United vs. SC Villa, Kakindu (4pm) Live on Fufa TV