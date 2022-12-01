FBL: Police frustrate Kitara as Nec go hunting

Police fluffed numerous chances in the first half but were in position to keep Kitara's forward at bay in the second as the two former topflight sides fired bkanks to share spoils in the Startimes Fufa Big League at a soggy Kavumba Recreation Grounds on Wednesday.

The Cops' prematch gameplan to put out Kitara's strikers worked as their backline frustrated Wesley Kisaakye, Patrick Kaddu and later Clinton Kamugisha in the second half.

"This is an important result because we've tried to slow their pace at the top of the table," Police captain Joseph Ssentume expressed his satisfaction with the result.

Kitara left disappointed not to have nicked a late winner after Kamugisha's strike was flagged down late in the game. Moses Sseruyidde had stretched Davies Mutebi with a well-taken freekick only for the Police keeper to parry it back in play. Kamugisha slipped the rebounder in but he was adjudged to be offside.

"All the players were on the line by the time the ball was played but the referee saw otherwise from his angle," Mark Twinamasiko, Kitara's head coach expressed his frustration over the cancelled attempt.

"We can't blame the referee because we didn't play well overall," he added.

Kitara maintain their top spot with 17 points as Police joins the four close chasers Mbarara City, Nec and Booma on 13.

Nec's chance

Nec, who lost their second game in Soroti last week, highlight Thursday's action as they host Adjumani in Bugolobi. The Michael Lukyamuzi's side will hope to turn up in their lucky boots as they seek to keep pace with Kitara.

"Soroti were a tough team to break but we've a strong team. We're going to make some adjustments so that we can come back strongly and hunt for a win," Nec's Michael Lukyamuzi told Daily Monitor ahead of the fixture.

Elsewhere, Lugazi host Kaaro Karungi, Luweero United travel to Calvary's home, Nothern Gateway to Jinja United as Kyetume play Booma at home.



Startimes Fufa Big League

Result

Police 0-0 Kitara

Thursday's fixtures - 4pm

Calvary vs. Luweero United, Arua

Jinja North United vs. Northern Gateway, Bugembe

Lugazi vs. Kaaro Karungi, Lugazi

Nec vs. Adjumani, Bugolobi (Live on Fufa TV)