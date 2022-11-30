FBL: Police test for Kitara's rampant forwards

The last time Kitara travelled away in the Startimes Fufa Big League, they conceded their first loss of the season after standing tall for five matches.

The Mark Twinamasiko-coached side showed a positive attitude last time out and recovered by thumping Calvary 3-0 at home.

They travel to Police at Kavumba to kick off match day eight this afternoon with a sole mission to stretch their gap at the top to six points to 16.

Twinamasiko's assistant, Denis Kiyimba, expects Police to stage a tough resistance but is confident that his charges learnt a thing or two in their loss to Kataka and should be able to grind the results.

"Being on top of the table and maintaining it is neither easy nor hard but what's important is to remain focussed and take every match like a final," Kiyimba said ahead of the fixture.

"It will be a good game because they also love to play the ball a lot but we're ready for them," he added.

The Cops, on the other side, have kept the chase and lie fifth on the table with 12 points, just one below the second place.

On Wednesday, their backline that has only let in five goals will come under scrutiny as they try to contend with the division's most lethal attack led by Patrick Kaddu and Edison Agondeze, who have combined for 13 Kitara goals.

Kaddu leads with nine. Their head coach Angelo Lonyesi says his team's strategy today is largely to limit Kitara's key players.