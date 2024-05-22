Fifa celebrates Africa’s growth on 120th anniversary

Global football body Fifa is hoping to create more impact and growth in the game in Africa over the next few years after garnering significant achievements over the past half-a-century.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino and his administration believe that through the development programme Fifa Forward, the continent has the potential to produce its first Fifa World Cup champion.

“Thanks to our development programme Fifa Forward, and of course to the great commitment, dedication and work our Member Associations, various stakeholders and the confederation have done and are doing in Africa where football is more than a passion,” said Fifa’s director member Associations Africa Gelson Fernandes.

French president Emmanule Macron (L) joins the Fifa boss Infantino.

“These milestones show the development of Fifa and how competitions have increased to give every nation a chance and make football truly global. On top of that, Africa could welcome the 2030 World Cup with Morocco as a co-host. This will be another very important milestone after South Africa 2010,” added Fernandes.

Africa came into the spotlight again as Fifa president Infantino together with French President Emmanuel Macron celebrated Fifa’s 120th anniversary in Paris on Tuesday.

“We started with seven members 120 years ago. It’s 211 now,” remarked Infantino. “The five billion people watching the Fifa World Cups and dreaming about football; the players and the Fifa Legends who are here today, those who make our hearts beat, who give us these incredible emotions, the fans from all over the world who follow their passion and who make football truly, truly unique. The history of 120 years, 120 years uniting the world,” he added.

Fifa Forward is the largest sports development programme in the world and since its launch in 2016, it has invested nearly $2.8 billion dollars to the 211 Fifa Member Associations.

Officials pose for a photo.

Also, more than 1,600 specific projects have been funded including Uganda’s local soccer body Fufa projects: Kadiba and Lugazi. From the start of 2023, the Fifa Forward 3.0 is set to spend a record $2.25b for the entire 2023-2026 cycle with a seven-fold increase in football development investment.

Africa will also have at least nine slots at the next 2026 Fifa World Cup in the Americas. Uganda Cranes host Botswana and Algeria in the Group G qualifiers next month.

Cranes’ coach Paul Put will unveil his 30-man squad for the two matches tomorrow. The Group G winner by the end of October next year will have earned a slot at the World Cup.

2026 FIFA WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS

AFRICA - GROUP G FIXTURES

June 7: Uganda vs. Botswana, Namboole

June 10: Uganda vs. Algeria, Namboole

FIFA WORLD CUP

AFRICA’S REPRESENTATIVES

Qatar 2022: Senegal, Morocco, Ghana, Cameroon, Tunisia

Russia 2018: Nigeria, Senegal, Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco

Brazil 2014: Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Cameroon, Algeria

South Africa 2010: South Africa, Cameroon, Nigeria, Algeria, Ivory Coast, Ghana

Germany 2006: Togo, Ghana, Angola, Tunisia, Ivory Coast

Japan & South Korea 2002: Cameroon, Nigeria, South Africa, Senegal, Tunisia

France 1998: Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, South Africa, Cameroon