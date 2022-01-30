Prime

From Spartans, Kiwanuka Sula lands in Nakifuma

Kiwanuka did not achieve much with Spartans but was happy because he was doing something he really loved. Photos/George Katongole

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • Hope Remains. Former Spartans owner Sulaiman Kiwanuka quit football funding following a spat with Fufa. Kiwanuka was accused by Fufa for putting the game into disrepute with his Facebook remarks over the transfer dispute of striker Isaac Ogwang to SC Villa without the club’s consent.

Now he is on a mission to transform Nakifuma into the “Brazil of Uganda”. Kiwanuka, the first son of motorsport administrator, the late Hajji Juma Nkambwe, briefly played for Express FC in the top flight before his career was cut short by injuries. 
In an interview on his ambitions, the city businessman is using football to gain political capital but also repay the sport he loves most.

