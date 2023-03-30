Fufa deflect Micho call to September

Fufa insiders unanimously contend that Uganda Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic's fate had been sealed after the 1-0 loss to Tanzania in Egypt last Friday.

But like the Biblical Lazarus, the 53-year-old Serb rose from the ruins with victory in the reverse fixture in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday to buy himself more time.

In between, the federation had played to the gallery by promising to act in Thursday's much-anticipated press conference addressed by Fufa supremo Moses Magogo.

As it turned out, Magogo, sandwiched by majority of his executive members at the Fufa Complex, was equivocal whilst stating the federation long term marriage with Micho.

"We shall appraise the performance of Micho and the Cranes after the Afcon campaign (in September).

"The team may not be posting the best results to the liking of many Ugandans including me but it is undergoing a transition. We foresaw this (dull performance) but we also see some progress," Magogo revealed.

He hinged the relative 'progress' on the 13 former Fufa Juniors League youngsters that made Micho's 23-man squad for the double header.

Five of them started in Dar and are considered to be the bedrock of the national team when the likes of Emma Okwi, Fahad Bayo, Joseph Ochaya, Timothy Away and Khalid Aucho finally sign out.

Magogo called for patience as Micho gets rid of the aged players and trusting the new blood that should catapult the Uganda Cranes to the 2026 World Cup showpiece in North America.

"I don't know when we got the luxury to ask for class and victory from Uganda Cranes as Ugandans," Magogo wondered aloud.

He acknowledged that the team lacked style, command and conviction even when partial success was gained.

Cranes are level on four points with Tanzania in Group F while Niger has two points with two matches left to play.

Micho must beat Algeria in June and Niger in September to stand a chance of joining already qualified Algeria to the Afcon tourney in Ivory Coast next year in January.

"As we speak today, Uganda has an equal chance as the rest in the group so the judgement will come after the campaign.

"We need to focus our energy on supporting the team.we don't have a divine right to win all the matches we play," Magogo emphasized.

He came close to giving credence to what federation insiders had hinted at with the sudden change of heart of the men handling the guillotine.

"Let us give Micho time to conclude the ongoing campaign and start discussing him.What if he qualifies the team to Afcon?

"Whereas we need results, we care about the transition and It is a painful transition which we must undertake," he said.

The federation admitted there was urgent need to revise Ugandan football philosophy right from the grassroots to the national team and gazetted a full day for a symposium during the next Fufa general assembly to be held in Moroto later this year.

