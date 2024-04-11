Fufa dismisses bizarre case of player featuring for three clubs

Fufa’s double-licensing has come under another scrutiny after Onduparaka filed a petition against Kataka’s Mohammedi Nsereko who has featured for three different teams this season against Fifa regulations.

Nsereko was among Gaddafi’s signings at the beginning of the season and featured in their two opening games of the season against Vipers and URA, coming on as a substitute for Rashid Mpaata in both.

Around then, the federation introduced the new double-licensing regulations to give fringe players more playing time.

Under the regulations, players under 21 years are allowed to play for two clubs in the top flight and another lower leagues concurrently for half a season.

Nsereko was registered for a twin-license to play for Gaddafi and Kaaro Karungi in the Fufa Big League in the first round.

The player then crossed over to Kataka on a permanent transfer in the January window and has featured in a number of games raising some eyebrows.

Fifa regulations

Mbale Heroes was the first to file an official complaint after playing their 1-0 loss to Kataka under protest. Onduparaka also complained about playing their 2-1 loss on March 24 in Mbale under similar circumstances.

“We are writing to petition the ineligibility of Player Mr. Nsereko Mohammedi who featured in our away game … [against] Kataka,” Onduparaka petitioned.

Onduparaka based their petition on Article 5.4 of Fifa’s regulation on the status and transfer of players (FRSTP).

The article states: “Players may be registered with a maximum of three clubs during one season. During this period, a player is only eligible to play official matches for two clubs…”

The rules further guide on exceptional cases to allow “a player moving between two clubs belonging to associations with overlapping seasons to play in official matches for a third club during the relevant season”.

Uganda Cup

The Fufa Disciplinary Panel analysed the case and argued that Onduparaka’s petition was based on a particular clause of the laws but ignored article 5.5 and reminded that Fufa has autonomy over domestic regulations.

“Whereas the petitioner relied on article 5.4 of the Fifa RSPT, the panel shall rely on article 5.5 of the Fifa RSTP which provides clarity especially that a player may not play official matches for more than two clubs competing in the same national championship or cup during the same season,” the Fufa Disciplinary Panel (FDP) stated.

Article 5.5 states, “Under all circumstances, due consideration must be given to the sporting integrity of the competition.

It further adds: “In particular, a player may not play official matches for more than two clubs competing in the same national championship or cup during the same season, subject to stricter individual competition regulations of member associations.”

“Therefore,” the FDP ruled, “since the FIFA Regulations bind the National (FUFA) Regulations, the panel finds that the player Nsereko Mohammed was eligible to play for Kataka FC and he was not in breach of the FIFA Regulations.” The disciplinary panel also noted that Nsereko’s peculiar case “did not affect the integrity of the game which is a core principle of the regulations”.

Whereas Gaddafi, Kaaro Karungi and Kataka do not play in the same league, the three clubs all featured in the Uganda Cup from the round of 64 this season leaving Fufa’s interpretation on the particular article 5.5 bare.

A Gaddafi official who confided to this writer on Wednesday also confirmed that Fufa denied the club a chance to replace Nsereko citing the same laws.

In brief

Name – Mohammedi Nsereko

Age - 20

Position - Midfielder

Current Team - Kataka

Past Teams - SC Villa, Tooro United, Gaddafi, Kaaro Karungi