Fufa executive sets polling date, Byekwaso handed U23 side

Fufa president Moses Magogo will either retain the seat or hand it over to a new person after the August 21, 2021 polls.

Mbale will host the 97th Ordinary and Elective Assembly that elects the new Fufa president

“Fufa executive approved the Eastern Region Football Association to host the 97th Fufa Ordinary General Assembly on August 21, 2021 in Mbale City. The same assembly will elect the new Fufa president and executive into the office for a four-year term,” a statement from the federation reads in part.

Proline proprietor Mujib Kasule and Makindye East MP Allan Ssewanyana have so far expressed interest to challenge Magogo.

They’re expected to complete the nomination exercise on May 31. Fufa Electoral committee is mandated to publish and send the final list of contestants to all the 88 members not later than 30 days to the election, in this case, July 23rd.

Byekwaso for Kobs

The Fufa executive has also made a decision to use majority of the Uganda Hippos squad that won silver at the U-20 Africa

Cup of Nations in Mauritania for the upcoming Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup slated for July 3-18 in Ethiopia.

Cecafa, earlier in March, passed a resolution to use national under-23 teams for the competition.

The committee has handed the mantle to Uganda Hippos coach Morley Byekwaso and his assistants Simeon Masaba and Stephen Kigundu to handle the team.

SUMMARY OF DECISIONS BY FUFA EXECUTIVE

- Mbale to host Agm on August 21

- Champions of the Women Super League to represent in Champions League

- Fufa to host 2021 Cecafa U-20 Women Championship in August

- Uganda Hippos promoted to Kobs; to play in Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup

- Byekwaso to handle Uganda Kobs

- Men’s regional leagues to go on

- District and Women’s regional leagues nullified

- Fufa awards set for December

- Tougher measures for Club Licensing