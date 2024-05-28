Fufa expects 39000 fans to rally Cranes at Namboole

With the anticipation to catch a glimpse of the Uganda Cranes playing at Namboole after five years boiling up, Fufa have come out to expound on the basis of setting the ticket prices that left mixed reactions.

Sections of the anxious fans expected a lower pricing for the World Cup qualifier against Botswana on June 7 than the Shs25000 set for the two home games (including Algeria on June 10).

According to Rogers Byamukama, the Fufa Marketing Excom member in charge of Marketing, TV and sponsorships, the magnitude of the two games is the same and pricing was spot on.

"We decided on the prices of the two games based on their similar magnitude and we expect about 39000 fans to fill the allocated seats," Byamukama said.

Namboole Stadium.

Before the renovation that took five years, Namboole Stadium reportedly had a capacity of 42000 but with new seats fixed, the capacity is said to have lowered to 39000.

Before Cranes' last game at Namboole (November 2019), the pricing fares had fluctuated between Shs10,000 to Shs40,000 mostly depending on the calibre of the opponents.

"On Wednesday (today) we are going to hold a presser at Fufa Complex to explain the security features of the tickets to avoid fake ones and the selling points where fans will access them," Byamukama added.

In the trial games (KCCA vs. SC Villa and Bul vs.Vipers) held on May 1 that precipitated Caf granting Namboole rights to host big matches again, there were grey areas noted as the fans almost filled up the stadium that Byamukama feels have been addressed.

Put raring to go

Meanwhile, Uganda Cranes Belgian coach Paul Put is putting in shifts to have a decent and competitive side assembled before the expectant spectators at Namboole.

“Uganda Cranes returning to Namboole is a big motivation for us because the fans have missed the chance to watch the team. I believe the players will also be motivated to play at home again,” he said.

Fufa's Rogers Byamukama.

The team is expected to enter a residential camp on Thursday at Kisaasi starting with the local based players.

“I believe the players summoned are in the right shape and in perfect condition to represent the country,” he added.