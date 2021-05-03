Giants keep league and cup double hopes alive

By Elvis Senono More by this Author

All three of the leading teams in the Uganda Premier League will believe they can still clinch a league and cup double as they go into their respective return legs of the Stanbic Uganda Cup round of 16.

Vipers are best placed of all three teams and can become the first team into the quarterfinals, thanks to a commanding first leg win over UPDF.

Their head coach Fred Kajoba has been critical of the league scheduling of games and his side return to action today against UPDF just 48 hours after their first leg in Bombo on Saturday.

But with goals from Ibrahim Orit and Caesar Manzoki giving Vipers a 3-1 advantage from Saturday’s first leg, Kajoba can afford to rest some of his best performers as they look to see out the tie and prepare for the leagues final bend.

Their rivals are not as comfortable going into the respective return legs with one of URA, the league leaders and third placed Express sure to be eliminated at this stage of the cup competition.

Express hold a 2-1 advantage ahead of their return leg tomorrow after goals

from Martin Kizza and the in-form Eric Kambale overturned the advantage Ibrahim Dada had given URA in Saturday’s first leg at the Betway Muteesa II Stadium.

The biggest winners of the first leg games were Wakiso Giants, who thumped Big League side Tooro United 5-1 with a double from Ivan Bogere

Police also have one foot in the quarterfinals after a resounding 4-1 victory over Bright Stars at Lugogo yesterday.

Ben Ochen scored twice, including a well struck long range effort, with Yusuf Ssozi and Derrick Kakooza also among the scorers against a second string Bright Stars side.

Earlier at Lugogo, Noordin Bunjo and Savio Kabugo gave Proline a 2-0 lead before they were pegged back by Mbale Heroes with Jamaldin Buchocere scoring a vital away goal for the visitors.

There was also a 2-0 away victory for KCCA over troubled Big League side Maroons with Herbert Achai and Hassan Jurua on target for Morley Byekwaso’s side.”

Stanbic Uganda Cup

Round of 16, 1st leg results

Onduparaka 0-1 SC Villa

Express 2-1 URA

UPDF 1-3 Vipers

Proline 2-1 Mbale Heroes

Police 4-1 Bright Stars

Wakiso Giants 5-0 Tooro United

Maroons 0-2 KCCA

Round of 32

HomeBoyz 1-3 Kitara (Agg 5-5)

Homeboyz advance on away goals

