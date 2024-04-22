Villa title charge suffers setback

SC Villa's chance of ending a 20 year Uganda Premier League trophy drought suffered a major setback as they were held to a 1-1 draw by visiting Bright Stars at the Muteesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku on Sunday.

Ashraf Mulindi gave Bright Stars the lead on the hour mark before Patrick Kakande equalized six minutes late in a result that means the Jogoos stay fourth on the log with 42 points, four behind new leaders Bul fc.

Vipers are second with 45 points while Kitara are third on 44 points after 24 games.

Bul and Kitara have however played a game more than both Vipers and Villa who are now left with six games to the end of the season.

Like has been for the majority of the season, Villa will wonder how they did not get all three points although Bright Stars also produced moments of their own to almost snatch three points.

Bright Stars goalkeeper Hassan Matovu's man of the match performance saw him save from Kakande as he cut in from the left before he tipped over Charles Lwanga's rising shot.

Lwanga then blazed over the bar from a David Owori cutback as the game remained goalless at the break.

It remained one way traffic in terms of goal scoring chances created with Lutalo forcing Matovu into another sharp save from a Kakande cutback.

But it was Bright Stars who went ahead against the run of play when Shafik Kakande went on a mazr run before slipping the ball through for Ashraf Mulindi to finish.

Kakande then almost doubled Bright Stars' lead but side footed wide three minutes after the goal.

With the game now an end to end affair Villa's Kakande met substitute Abas kyeyune cutback with the ball looping over stranded goalkeeper Matovu.

There would be further chances for Lwanga when he turned and shoots narrowly over the bar and Lutalo skimmed a shot across goal.