Gov’t committing $4m to hosting Chan

Sports state minister Peter Ogwang yesterday confirmed that Uganda will jointly host the African Nations Championship (Chan) with neighbours Kenya and Tanzania.

Speaking while inaugurating the new National Council of Sports (NCS) board led by Ambrose Tashobya, Ogwang stated the government will have a significant fee to make.

“When I talk about Chan, it is true,” said Ogwang. “I confirm government has already earmarked $4 million dollars (Shs15.5b) for Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania to host the Chan competition in September in Uganda.

“It’s a mock for Afcon (Africa Cup of Nations) 2027. As of this morning, I got an email from Cairo (Caf) informing me that the inspectors will be here from February 26 to inspect Namboole, Nakivubo and other facilities which will be earmarked for purposes of Chan competition.”

The three countries were announced as Chan 2024 hosts on December 17, 2023 by Caf. There has been silence about the competition. However, yesterday’s events explained a lot.

Education and sports minister First Lady Janet Museveni and Ogwang inspected both stadiums Nakivubo and Namboole and the latter rallied the new NCS board to serve diligently ahead of a busy spell involving the African Games in Ghana next month, Chan and the 2027 Afcon finals.

“Your appointment offers you a unique opportunity to serve Uganda under the sports sector,” added Ogwang. The eighth han finals will mark the first tournament by Caf to be stage in three countries.

Algeria and Cameroon hosted the previous Chan editions last year and in 2022.

PAST CHAN HOSTS & WINNERS

2022 Algeria: Senegal

2020 Cameroon: Morocco

2018 Morocco: Morocco

2016 Rwanda: DR Congo

2014 South Africa: Libya

2011 Sudan: Tunisia

2009 Ivory Coast: DR Congo

CHAN 2024 - TOURNAMENT DETAILS

Name: Michuano ya Mataifa ya Afrika 2024

Host countries: Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda

Previous Hosts: Algeria (2023), Cameroon (2022)