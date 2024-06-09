Government, Suuma sign contract for Hoima Stadium

The Government of Uganda entered into contract with M/S Summa, a Turkish Company, for the construction of a 20,000-seater multi-purpose stadium in Hoima ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations that they expect to host with Kenya and Tanzania.

The contract signing ceremony was hosted by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni, at State House Nakasero last Friday. National Council of Sports (NCS) general secretary Bernard Patrick Ogwel signed on behalf of government while Selim Bora signed on behalf of M/S Summa.

Prior to the contract signing, the Minister of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development, Judith Nabakooba, handed over a land title of 34.9 acres for the Hoima City Stadium. This was vital for show of proof but more ceremonial as the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to transfer the title from Fufa to NCS was signed between the two bodies a fortnight ago.

The title, in the name of the National Council of Sports, was received by the host, the First Lady who then handed it to the chairman of the NCS Ambrose Tashobya. Meanwhile, Parliament has already endorsed Shs152b, which is 30 percent of the required investment, for Hoima Stadium and Shs100b for Akii Bua in Lira.

NCS general secretary Bernard Ogwel (L) signed with Suuma's Bora.

Recommendation

“Today marks the culmination of the tireless efforts of various people from both the government and the private sector who have gone beyond the call of duty to ensure that we begin the process of developing sports infrastructure in preparation for the Africa Cup,” Janet said.

She said that, “following the wise counsel of President Yoweri Museveni, M/S Summa was secured to undertake construction works for the stadium in Hoima City within 18 months.”

Ogwel also confirmed that the project will kick off in July with government expecting works to be completed on December 31, 2025.