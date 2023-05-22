Hail Mary! The Saints go marching as Kitende are crowned again

Since St Mary's SS Kitende won their first schools title in 2004, they have dominated the football competition.

The Wakiso school have done it again winning their record-equaling 11th title after overcoming a determined St Henry's Kitovu 1-0 on Saturday at Nyakasura School in Fort Portal City.

This was not the best Kitende side in their history but they did what was required of them to win their third title in a row since 2019, excluding the two Covid-19 dead years.

At their usual flag-off ceremony, school director Lawrence Mumindwa insisted on high standards and the team just did that in Fort Portal City.

A five-man coaching bench was on high alert with Dan Male complemented by veteran Edward Golola in the war room.

Even when they lost a group game against St Henry's Kitovu 2-1, the character exhibited was high class only tested in the semis by a determined Amus College Bukedea, who took them into the post-match penalties. Somehow, they overcame the tense shootout.

Male said after Saturday's triumph that "nobody wants to be remembered as the best team never to win the trophy".

Decent squad

Kitende were short of first team players in Fort Portal with only striker Habib Oloya, defender Ronald Madoi, midfielder Frank Katongole and skipper Justin Opira, the experienced players in the squad. But they had exciting players such as top scorer Abdulnoor Nsereko, Hakim Mutebi and Olimi Nyarwa, to give them great hope.

With a sporting mortality in sight of equalling Kibuli SS as the most successful schools in the tournament with 11 titles, Male said their football was the only barometer by which they can be measured.

"We have experience in the squad and the other younger players know how important it is to represent Kitende. You must be the best player around," Male said.

And they proved just that. Against a high-pressing Kitovu side, Kitende avoided the drama of chasing the game as they did in the group game, scoring an early goal from Nsereko, a tap-in after a mix-up in the box yielding from Opira's long throw which first landed on Madoi's head.

From that time on, Kitende players opted for game management while closing out Kitovu's deadly midfielder Godfrey Ssekibengo and winger Denis Dramuke.

With supply tactically cut off in the midfield and the wings, bully forward Jonathan Kyalema cut a lonely figure in front.

"Our plan worked just the way we wanted. We wanted to score an early goal and make them chase the game. We knew they could not catch us tactically," Male explained.

Content

Kitovu, who have been in existence for a century, have never been to this stage but produced some of the best moments in the tournament.

They were only 90 minutes away from snatching the huge silver trophy for the first time in their history. For all their sporting tradition, this was their first medal at the prestigious tournament apart from the La Mennais Cup, a tournament for Catholic Church-founded schools.

Head coach Fred Kasekende, who has built this project block by block under the guidance of Bro Augustine Mugabo for now three years, was honourable in the loss although some members of his technical bench were fuming with officiating after the final whistle.

"A final against Kitende is not the best gift for any team, honestly as they have very experienced players. We did all we could do and I am not disappointed with the performance of my players. This is a young team and we shall bounce back stronger," Kasekende said.

He maintains the hope of bouncing back next year as only Emmanuel Tumusiime, Marvin Bulega and Samuel Okullo will complete A-Level this year.

His hopes now are about a good performance in the La Mennais Cup and the East African games in Huye, Rwanda where they qualified sportingly alongside Kitende, third-placed finishers Royal Giants Mityana and defending champions Kibuli SS.

Justus Mugisha, the president of the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA), said another team could be invited.

"Today was not our day but we shall bounce back in the remaining tournaments," Kasekende said.

Important step

Frank Mulindwa, the head coach of Royal Giants believes earning a place in the East African games is an important step for his team following a sweet 4-2 victory over Amus College.

"We have been building for a long time and reaching this stage is an important step," Mulindwa said.

Royal Giants, who won the Pan-African Caf U15 championship, presented a strong side led by skipper Issa Bugembe, pacy winger Elvis Sekajugo and forward Annest Ankunda as they shuffled the status-quo of the dominant schools.

USSSA Boys U20 championship



Third-place play-offs

Royal Giants 4-2 Amus College



Finals

Kitende 1-0 St Henry’s Kitovu



Individual awards

MVP: Allan Oyirwoth (Amus)

Top scorer: Abdulnoor Nsereko (Kitende) - 11 goals.

Best goalkeeper: Shamulan Kamya (Royal Giants)