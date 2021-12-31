Has the Premier League turned into a one-horse race?

Manchester City's German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan (2L) celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on December 26, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Champions City could streak 11 points clear if they beat fourth-placed Arsenal on Saturday, with Chelsea and Liverpool meeting at Stamford Bridge the following day.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea looked set for a titanic three-way Premier League title tussle just over two weeks ago but it is now beginning to look like a one-horse race.

