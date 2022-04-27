Heroes seek to pile more misery on Mbarara City with Uganda Cup visit

Mbarara City and Mbale Heroes will seek a motivating result in their Stanbic Uganda Cup quarterfinal clash when they meet on Wednesday at the Kakyeka stadium.

Mbale Heroes, who have won the cup twice in 1976 and 1999, are at the tail-end of a tough battle to climb from the Eastern Regional League to the Fufa Big League.

On the other hand, their hosts are holding onto clutches as they fight to avoid a fall from the Uganda Premier League to the second division.

They take a break from the league’s stress to focus on the cup in a bid to brighten the dampening mood in their camp ahead of their final four games in the league.

“We have a tough task ahead of us in the league but this game is also important for us,” Mbarara City head coach Sadiq Ssempijja told Daily Monitor.

"We want to win, reach the semi-finals because that is what we have fought for and as well boost the morale in the camp ahead of the remaining games that will decide our fate.

In Heroes, Ssempijja will not expect an easy ride! The Mbale side has already exhibited what they can offer by ejecting high-flying Fufa Big League side Blacks Power 4-1 in the round of 64 and topflight side Police 1-0 at their own Lugogo backyard to reach this stage.

“We understand that they’re a tricky side because that’s what it takes for such a team to reach this level,” Ssempijji added.