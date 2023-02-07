Ibrahim Sekagya named as New York Red Bulls II head coach

The former Uganda Cranes Captain Ibrahim Sekagya has taken over as the head coach of New York Red Bulls II for their inaugural season in MLS Next Pro. The club management announced the development via its official website on Monday.

However, the club failed short of disclosing the duration of Sekagya's coaching role. New York Red Bulls II is an American professional soccer team based in Montclair, New Jersey that plays in the MLS Next Pro, the third tier of the American Soccer Pyramid.

It serves as the reserve team for the New York Red Bulls. Sekagya becomes the third Head Coach in Red Bulls II history after spending eight seasons as an Assistant Coach. He takes over after serving for half a year as the interim coach since July 2022 following the exit of former Head Coach, Gary Lewis.

He guided the team for the final 17 matches of the season. “Ibrahim Sekagya has played a crucial role in the development of Red Bulls II in addition to his success as a player with the main club. We know he will continue his hard work and dedication to improve in every facet of the club.” the club's sporting Director Denis Hamlett told the media after announcing the deal.

Sekagya joined the Red Bulls II coaching staff for its inaugural season in USL in 2015 after his retirement from active football. He spent more than seven and a half seasons as an Assistant Coach before he was named the Interim Head Coach on July 3, 2022.

Speaking to the Club’s media after getting the new role, Sekagya said he has already been preparing his team as the interim coach and his promotion will give him a platform to showcase what he has been doing behind the scenes.

“I am thrilled to continue my journey with the New York Red Bulls organization and lead New York Red Bulls II to success. I cannot wait to get this season started and show all of the work that has been done this winter to put a well-balanced squad on the pitch," he said .

As a player, Sekagya’s most notable accomplishment came in 2007 when he joined Red Bull Salzburg where he guided the team to three Austrian Football Bundesliga titles before joining the New York Red Bulls in July 2013 where he spent two seasons with the club before announcing his retirement.

Before joining Salzburg, Sekagya featured for several clubs both local and international including KCCA FC, and three Argentine clubs including Atlético de Rafaela, Ferro Carril Oeste, and Arsenal de Sarandí. The 41-year-old, who launched his career from the rutted fields of Kawempe at Equatorial Football club to the Bright lights of Red Bull Salzburg, South American clubs, and ultimately the New York Red Bulls, is often regarded as one of Uganda's most successful soccer exports alongside former teammate Denis Onyango.