Turkey's Ankara Keciörengücü offers Kasule rare chance

Wakiso Giants were one of the standout teams in the first round of the Startimes Uganda Premier League with their front foot approach making them by far the most entertaining side in the top division as they ended up fourth on the log

A large part of that was down to the influence of their diminutive playmaker Ibrahim 'Owen Baba' Kasule who could easily lay claim to being the best player in the league during the first round.

Alsongside Hassan Senyonjo, Lawrence Bukenya and Titus Sematimba they often left opponents chasing shadows particularly at their Wakissha Ground which they have turned into a fortress.

It was not long before a number of those players attracted interest from foreign clubs with current New York Red Bulls II head coach and former Cranes captain Ibrahim Sekagya in particular zeroing down on Kasule and striker Frank Ssebuufu.

But as negotiations went on with the pair looking destined to join another Ugandan player Steven Sserwadda in New York, Turkish second division and promotion chasing side Ankara Keciörengücü pounced to snap up Kasule to the chagrin of the former.

Such is the esteem in which they seem to hold Kasule that they opted to have him in their development side after using up all their foreign slots on the team rather than have him stay back in Uganda and sign him at the end of the season.

The youngster acknowledges the trust shown by his employers and is now keen on repaying that early faith.

"I came here when the coaches who signed me know exactly what I can do and that's to make assists , create chances and score goals," Kasule offers.

Kasule has already made his debut for the U-19 side playing 82 minutes in his team's 3-2 win over Erzurumspor FK on January 21.

"Yes I played 82 mins and it wasn't a bad debut since we were away and everything was new to me but I think I played well enough," the soft spoken player revealed.

The player remains confident in his abilities and determination to succeed at this level despite his surprise omission from the Cranes Chan team that he opts not to speak about.

Blessed with a low centre of gravity, Kasule has the ability to beat his man courtesy of his nimble feet but also has the presence of mind to pick a pass when that is all that is required.

"When I look at what I can do best and that's assisting and scoring goals when playing as a number 10 I think due to what I know best with that strong point I have, the team needs creativity through central areas and I can offer you that if I am trusted," he explains.

His previous two coaches at club level Alex Gita and John "Ayala" Luyinda unlike Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic snub have benefited from his ingenuity.

He had been signed the season before after featuring for Nansana United and St Lawrence University but struggled for playing time under Douglas Bamweyana.



Kasule provided eight assists and scored three goals last season before a return of five goals and a league leading six assists under Luyinda in the current campaign.

These have included goals against the league's giants such as Vipers, KCCA, Express and SC Villa while the forwards Ssebuufu and Sharif Kimbowa have also been beneficiaries of his playmaking ability as witnessed with sublime through balls against URA and Express.

The goals have also come with a bit of variety that despite his size or lack of, two of his goals were headers against Vipers and Express.

"The remarkable thing about Kasule is the awareness of the situation around him. He knows what to do in the various game situations whether it is to raise the tempo or slow it down. In the end it depends on whether they will trust him but I don't think they would have signed him if they did not see these good traits," Luyinda observed.

In a country whose most prominent football exports have mainly been defensive minded players, Kasule has an opportunity to succeed where a recent breed of fine playmakers that the country has produced have failed to succeed

Recent history has fine playmakers such as Steven Bengo, Augustine Nsumba, Sadam Juma, Muzamir Mutyaba and man others

Kasule has been offered an opportunity to surpass them all.

IBRAHIM KASULE STATS

2022/2023

Goals- 5

Assists-6

2021/2022

Goals-3

Assists-8