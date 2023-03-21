In-form Mukwala says clashes against Taifa are Cranes lifeline

Cranes striker Steven Mukwala says his national teammates are well aware of what is at stake when Uganda face Tanzania twice in a space of five days.

Coach Micho Sredojevic's men are camped in Egypt, also the venue for Friday's first of back-to-back Afcon qualifying clashes against the Taifa Stars, knowing that they have limited margin for error.

Uganda are playing their home match from Ismailia, Egypt because the only decent stadium in the country, St Mary's Kitende, failed to meet Caf's required standards to host the game.

The return leg will be played at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on March 28.

Mukwala, who last donned the national team jersey in 2021 against Mali, is enjoying a good run of form at his Ghana Premier League club, Asante Kotoko.

After a rather slow start, the former URA striker has now scored 10 goals overall, eight of them in the league, and made five assists to help his side to fifth place on 34 points, just five behind leaders Aduana Stars.

He is hoping to bring that form to the Uganda Cranes attack against Tanzania in the two matches he says mean "everything" to the players.

"Our double clash against Tanzania means everything to us," he told Daily Monitor after linking up with the rest of the squad in Cairo from his club in Ghana.

"We need six points against our East African rivals to increase our hopes for qualification given the fact that we sit bottom of the group."

Uganda lost 2-0 away to Algeria and drew goalless with Niger at home to remain rooted at the bottom of Group F on just one point.

But Mukwala is confident that the team Micho has summoned for the task has all it takes to navigate the landmines.

"The squad at the camp is extremely talented," said the striker, who will be competing for a place against experienced Emmanuel Okwi, gangly Fahad Bayo and youngster Sadat Anaku.

"We have both young and experienced players who can do a profound job.

"I am very confident that we shall give our best to get the desired results."

On his form back at the club, Mukwala - approaching his mid 20s - is relieved things are getting better.

"So far so good at the club. It started gradually with lots of challenges but with time I adapted and gained lots of confidence.

"And it feels good to be called up to represent Uganda at the Afcon qualifiers (again).

"It makes me feel appreciated and my hard work is not in vain.

"As for our fans, I encourage you to believe in us. We shall play for the nation with pride. We shall leave everything on the pitch."