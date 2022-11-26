In-form Vipers check on inconsistent URA

Champions Vipers SC will be pleased with their season thus far after a volatile start.

Three points against URA at Nakisunga Saza Ground, Mukono in Saturday’s only StarTimes Uganda Premier League match would have them in second place on 17 points, just one behind leaders Wakiso Giants and with a game in hand.

For hosts URA, victory - which would be only their third in nine matches, could lift them to seventh on 13.

But the very inconsistent Tax Collectors need to gather themselves quickly and start posting consistent results if they are to get into the title equation.

They have won, drawn, lost, won and drawn in their last five matches as they welcome an in-form Vipers, who have won their last three including a 4-0 drubbing of UPDF, with danger man Yunus Sentamu grabbing a hat-trick in that.

URA will feel hard-done in surrendering their lead to draw 1-1 with KCCA last weekend, but will also hope to use that as a tonic to challenge Vipers.

Striker Derrick Nsibambi came off the bench to score against his former side KCCA and will have played his way into coach Sam Timbe’s thoughts for today’s clash.

For Vipers Brazilian coach Roberto Oliveira, he can complain little. Since he started selecting more expressive players like Karim Watambala and Bright Anukani, plus playing Sentamu where the forward prefers, Vipers - led by impressive skipper Milton Karisa - have been grinding the results out.