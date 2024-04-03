Intrigue, rough patch force Mwebaze out of Mbale Heroes

Coach Asaph Mwebaze has parted ways with betPawa Fufa Big League side Mbale Heroes after 20 league matches.

Mwebaze threw in the towel on Tuesday morning following a run of three games without a win.

“Mbale Heroes and myself have mutually agreed to part ways,” he posted on his social media accounts.

“It has been a great experience with great expectations. [The] club is in a healthy position to attain promotion,” Mwebaze briefly added.

Mwebaze joined the Mbale side at the start of the season and won nine games, drew eight and lost only three.

He left the club lying third with 35 points, the same as second-placed Lugazi and in pole position to earn promotion.

This is the best run for the club since the team was relegated from the Uganda Premier League 17 years ago.

Intrigue

A source inside the club told this paper that Mwebaze was forced out due to intrigues and politics.

The situation escalated further on Saturday following the team’s 1-all draw against Lugazi in Mbale where a section of the fans physically confronted him after the game.

A club official confirmed that coach Simon Ddungu will take over the reigns immediately and will inherit the technical team that worked with Mwebaze including assistant coach Edgar Bwogi.

Ddungu was earlier touted to take over the team after the departure of coach Abbey Kikomeko and Hassan Zungu turned down the offer but the club zeroed in on Mwebaze. He worked with the technical director Badru Chemisto to assemble the current team before Mwebaze’s arrival.

BetPawa Fufa Big League

Weekend results

Onduparaka 3-0 Kigezi Homeboyz

Kiyinda Boyz 3-2 Young Elephant

Kyetume 0-0 Jinja North United

Blacks power 3-0 Kaaro Karungi

Mbale Heroes 1-1 Lugazi