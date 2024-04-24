Kabon magical moment sends Kitara top

Kabon Living scored straight from a corner in added time as Kitara went top of the Startimes Uganda Premier League for at least two hours with a last gasp 2-1 win over Express at the Muteesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku on Wednesday evening.

The victory moved Kitara to 47 points from 25 games, one point ahead of Vipers and Bul FC in a close title race that also involves SC Villa and Nec.

Bul were however due to play the late game against Nec last evening.

They will be looking to leapfrog a Kitara side that will look back at the win against Express as a significant moment should they go on and win their first ever title.

Kitara took the lead 10 minutes into the game when a fast break saw Frank Tumwesigye set up Dennis Omedi who side footed the ball past Express goalkeeper Abubaker Yunus.

Espress equalized seven minutes later when Isaac Wagoina was tripped by Maxwell Owagchiu in the box.

The striker stepped up to convert the penalty for his 12th goal of the season.

Express continued to create problems on the break with Alpha Ssali a key architect in their attacks alongside Mansoor Safi and Wagoina.

But with those attacks not yielding a second goal, Kitara piled on the pressure in the second half with substitute goalkeeper Abdul Kimera making a string of saves.

The most eye catching was a fingertip save from Solomon Okwalinga as Kitara piled on the pressure late in the second half.