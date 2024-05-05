Hockey national sides to start preps for Zambia Series

The national senior men and women’s hockey sides are set to start preparations today in Lugogo for the early June FIH (International Hockey Federation) Series in Lusaka, Zambia.

Uganda Hockey Association started with appointment of coaches on April 20 then announced provisional squads of 33 players for either side.

Moses Nsereko returns to the women’s side Hockey She Cranes after coaching it at its first Africa Cup of Nations in 2022 in Ghana and will be assisted by Martin Okello, who now has been relieved of his role as a player in the men’s side. The team will have Bridget Baine, who was also in the set up in 2022, as team manager.

Vincent Kasasa also led the Hockey Cranes at the 2022 continental competition but was relieved of his duties after the tournament and replaced by Innocent Raskara ahead of last year’s men's Olympic Qualifiers in South Africa. Kasasa now returns with Bernard Bwire as assistant coach and Byron Matovu retained as team manager for a fourth consecutive tournament.

Changes

Both head coaches have gone for redevelopment of their squads with many young players summoned. Nsereko has dropped at least half of the squad that went to the Africa Cup in 2022. Only Winnie Alaro, her sister Norah Alum, Thuwaibah Kiggundu – who scored Uganda’s lone goal in five matches, Jolly Alimo, Teopista Anyango, Margaret Nassiwa, Doreen Asiimwe and Joy Sserunjogi have been called up. Lucky Akello is probably the absentee that will raise eyebrows but she is battling a knee injury.

To further emphasize his mission to build towards next year’s Africa Cup, Nsereko has called up more young players like Hajarah Namwase, twins Janet Nakato and Juliet Babirye plus Nelly Timaya and Phionah Amaro from Hockey Dreams Foundation, Pauline Ninsiima from Weatherhead, Evas Akello and Winnie Nandi from Kampala Hockey Club and Juliana Nabatanzi from Mt. St. Mary’s College Namagunga.

For the men, Raskara has been re-called as a player after missing the Africa Cup and coaching at the Olympic Qualifiers but five of the players he took to Pretoria have been dropped either to freshen up the squad or for disciplinary reasons.

The surprise call up is United Kingdom club Upminster’s Tendo Kimuli, who has represented England at U-18 and U-21 levels. He has in the past visited the pitch at Lugogo and expressed willingness to represent his mother country.

Uganda will also miss Shafic Byamukama, who was a debatable drop last year, and was a shoo-in this year until his skull was cracked at the Easter Open in late March.

Women: Aisha Namugga, Brenda Achaye, Vero Atima, Winnie Atim (DCU), ⁠Hajarah Namwase, ⁠Janet Nakato, Juliet Babirye, ⁠Nelly Timaya, Phionah Amaro, (HDF), Anitah Atim, ⁠Hildah-star Balondemu, Pauline Ninsiima, Thuwaibah Kiggundu (Weatherhead), ⁠Carol Aguti, Evas Akello, ⁠Joy Sserunjogi, Melissa Namuleme, Margaret Nassiwa, ⁠Norah Alum, ⁠Patricia Nakyanzi, ⁠Vanessa Abeja, Winnie Alaro, ⁠Winnie Nandi (Kampala), Angel Achayo, Doreen Asiimwe, Irene Atim, Irene Nyapendi, ⁠Jolly Alimo, Teopista Anyango (Wananchi), ⁠Juliana Nabatanzi (Namagunga), ⁠Munira Nakitende (Thunders), ⁠Rachael Atim, Sheebah Nsiimenta (Makerere)