Kakande magic spurs Jogoos, KCCA exposed

Diminutive playmaker Patrick Kakande conjured everything SC Villa required to beat Busoga United 2-0 Thursday at Wankulukuku apart from scoring.

He was a thorn in the visitors' flesh the entire afternoon until he was replaced by Elvis Ngonde towards the end.

Electric Kakande was brought down by Busoga United defender Fredrick Ngalo as he turned him inside out in the box only for Umar Lutalo to be denied by goalkeeper Salim Wekiya inside four minutes.

Lutalo atoned for his sins on 20 minutes when he thundered home from close range after being set up by Kakande.

Kakande deftly controlled a long ball in the box, shifted his weight from the left to the right and left the entire defence for dead before rolling the ball in Lutalo's path.

This was a tremendous improvement offensively from Dusan Stojanovic's charges that dominated the game throughout and played with zest and hunger.

By the time midfielder Ronald Ssekiganda fired home Villa's second goal in the 75th minute, Busoga United had already surrendered and Kakande was indeed the deserved man of the match.

"I set a target of five goals and 15 assists this season but for now I'm glad to be helping my team to win matches.

"The coach gives courage to take on defences and he has improved my game a great deal, " Kakande told Daily Monitor.

Victory lifted the Jogoos from 10th on the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table to sixth with 12 points from eight matches while Busoga slid from ninth to 11th.

At Kavumba Recreation Ground, Nelson Senkatuka bagged a well-taken hattrick as Soltilo Bright Stars mauled hapless Arua Hill 3-1 in a one-sided contest.

Joseph Mutyaba's Bright Stars climbed out of the red zone to tenth position with ten points from nine matches while the Kongolo are still stuck at the bottom with only four points.

Mubiru puzzled

Abdallah Mubiru's redemption mission at KCCA started on a sour note with the loss to Busoga United and it can't get any harder than hosting tricky Gaddafi on Friday at the MTN Omondi Stadium-Lugogo.

"It's very unfortunate we lost to Busoga United and we are facing a very resilient side in Gaddafi.

"Some circumstances affecting KCCA are beyond the players' powers," Mubiru revealed.

KCCA are 15th on the log with four points from eight matches while David Mutono's Gaddafi are eighth with 10 points.

First team selection and players' questioned attitude remain the hindering barrier in Mubiru's plans yet the pressure to deliver continues to mount at KCCA.

At the Metha Grounds in Lugazi, David Obua's transitional URA will welcome Express that has just lost to Maroons at home.

The Red Eagles are seventh on the table with 12 points while the Tax Collectors are nothing with ten points from eight matches.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Results

Soltilo Bright Stars 3-1 Arua Hill

SC Villa 2-0 Busoga United



Friday fixtures

URA vs. Express, 4pm

Mehta Sports Stadium – Lugazi

Wakiso Giants vs. Bul, 4pm

Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium