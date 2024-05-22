Kakande yearns for more titles, Cranes call

Teen sensation Patrick Kakande stood up to be counted when SC Villa needed him most in their last league game against Nec in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League Saturday at Lugogo.

That is what exceptional players do world over after all.

Impatiently, the fans had started seeing blues after a barren first half when Kakande withdrew his magic wand to inspire his teammates to a 2-0 victory with goals from Charles Lwanga and Hakim Kiwanuka that yielded a record-extending 17th trophy.

The exquisite assist for Kiwanuka's second goal, that Kakande manufactured after forming rings around defensive midfielders Ibrahim Thembo and Smair Kimwero, sums up why many believe he deserves the league's best award.

Most times, SC Villa fans have been forced to draw comparisons of their former deft playmaker Steven Bengo whenever his protégé Kakande is conjuring magic in the blue stripes and leaving defenders crawling on fours.

"Bengo has been guiding me since I was a kid and he is my role model and the reason I'm a staunch SC Villa fan. I play leisure football with him and continue to learn from his abundant techniques," the shy baby-faced playmaker revealed.

His nine well-punctuated goals and three assists coupled with the telepathic amalgamation with colleagues Ronald Ssekiganda, Umar Lutalo, Lwanga and Kiwanuka have hurled the Jogoos to stardom.

Expect more

"I'm extremely happy to have won the title with my beloved Villa, we worked for it as players and plotted to win it at all costs. This is just the beginning, expect more success next season," Kakande says.

He was part of last year's SC Villa side, albeit in peripheral capacity, that blew up the chance to win the title on the final day and he reveals they were not ready for a repeat this time round even when things didn't move according to the script at first.

"We didn't have pressure against Nec at all. The coach (Dusan Stojanovic) told us it was a normal game not final and with the score still 0-0 at half time, he told us in the dressing room to go for it in the remaining 45 minutes because it wasn't over yet,'' Kakande added.

Last season under coach Jackson Magera, Kakande managed just two goals in 18 matches but when given the license to hunt and kill by the wily Serbian, he has reciprocated the favour with nine goals from 26 matches.

He has missed three matches in the league (when injured and with Hippos in Ghana) and in all, Villa have largely grasped for breath and were bereft of the directness, trickery and goal threat that he possesses with reckless abandon.

Hakim Kiwankuka got the second goal. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

Cranes duty

On Thursday, Uganda Cranes coach Paul Put named his squad to face Botswana and Algeria in the World Cup qualifiers at Namboole next month.

After the Nec game, coach Micho (Sredojevic, twice a Cranes coach) and coach Dusan called me aside and told me that they believe in me a lot and see a bright future for me, " he revealed.

If the league best player awards are ever held, expect kakande to be a leading contender and outright favouriote.

Supportive mum

Kakande credits his lovely mum Rose Namale for pushing his career right from infancy to date unlike many Ugandan parents that prefer books to soccer.

"She told my uncle Mark Musisi to take me to Kadiba grounds to train with coach David Mugenyi at his academy and advised me to always consider football before anything else.

"Although my dad Francis Ssebumpejje once came to watch me play as Villa was held by Kitara in Masindi, I treasure her support most," he said.

The diminutive forward has gone through Mydel Academy, Sparta 09, Rubaga Martyrs SS, Caltec SSS, Kitovu to become a must-have jewel for any domestic club.

He proudly plans to put on shelf university education to concentrate on making it to the paid ranks, just like his buddy Travis Mutyaba who won the Caf Confederation Cup with Zamalek on Sunday.

Kakande at a glance

Full Name: Patrick Jonah Kakande

Parents: Rose Namale and Francis Ssebumpenje

Nationality: Uganda

Date of birth: April 25, 2003

Position: Attacking forward

Education: Mengo Primary, Rubaga Martyrs SS, Caltec SSS and Kitovu