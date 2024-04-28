Kampala Queens close gap on Kawempe

Kampala Queens are ready to make the most of the chance Kawempe Muslim has handed them to defend the FUFA Women Super League (FWSL).

Kawempe failed to initiate a momentous lead by losing 2-1 to relegation-threatened Wakiso Hill on Thursday.

And when Kampala Queens faced a similar opponent on Sunday, they beat Lady Doves 3-1.

Coach Charles Ayiekoh handed a debut to defender Patience Nabulobi, who was signed in August last year and she shored things up at the back.

Anitah Namata was handed a rare start and she repaid the faith with a stoppage time opener in the first half.

Kenyan midfielder Mercyline Wayodi made it 2-0 in the 70th minute while Lukia Namubiru added a third in stoppage time. Lady Doves then found a consolation through Evelyne Nandera.

The win leaves KQ four points behind Kawempe, who have 34 points in 16 matches, with a game in hand against another relegation side in Asubo Ladies.

Doves, with 18 points, still sit four points ahead of Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals, who are ninth.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Sharon Namatovu scored the lone goal as Makerere University beat She Maroons 1-0 at home to climb to fifth with 19 points.

FUFA WOMEN SUPER LEAGUE

RESULTS

Makerere University 1-0 She Maroons

Kampala Queens 3-1 Lady Doves

FWSL Table

Kawempe Muslim 16 10 4 2 29 12 34

Kampala Queens 15 8 6 1 23 11 30

Uganda Martyrs 16 6 6 4 20 18 24

She Maroons 16 6 4 6 23 17 22

Makerere University 16 3 10 3 17 20 19

Rines SS WFC 16 5 5 6 18 26 20

Lady Doves 15 5 3 7 20 21 18

Wakiso Hill WFC 16 5 3 8 15 22 18

UCU Lady Cardinals 15 3 5 7 11 15 14