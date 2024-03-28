Kampala Queens with turn to go top

Kampala Queens (KQ) can go top of the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) if they can beat Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals away in Mukono on Saturday.

Table leaders Kawempe Muslim are away in Masaka for the Uganda Muslim Secondary Association (UMEA) Games and will therefore host She Maroons on Wednesday after their return.

KQ have all reasons to be positive after the mid-week 1-0 win over a tough She Maroons in the Fufa Women Cup courtesy of Teddy Najjuma’s late winner.

The fact that the goals are spread in the side helps to mask their centre forward issues, where they have struggled to find leadership since Fazila Ikwaput left for India at the turn of the year.

Against Maroons, Shamirah Nalugya led the line for a while then they turned to Catherine Nagadya midway through the second half. Florence Imanizabayo has started there too this season but was not even in the Cup game squad.

UCU, on the other hand, have been patient with their wide forward Sandra Kisakye’s struggle for form but she seems to have found the right gears after torturing Makerere both in the league on February 25 and in the Cup last weekend.

Makerere travel to Kabaka Kyabagu Stadium in Wakiso to visit Rines, who have scored 10 goals in two successive Cup games and want to test if they have really found their mojo in front of goal.

Elsewhere, Uganda Martyrs’ High School also need to rediscover their goal scoring boots. They blew away Entebbe Pride 6-0 in the Cup but Lady Doves will pose tougher questions.

Bottom of the table sides Asubo and Wakiso Hill also clash in Kawanda with the latter keen to show that their new coach Rogers Nkugwa can help them survive relegation.

FUFA WOMEN SUPER LEAGUE

Saturday, 10am

Uganda Martyrs vs. Lady Doves, St Gerald Stadium Lubaga

UCU Lady Cardinals vs. Kampala Queens, Mukono

Rines SS vs. Makerere University, Kabaka Kyabaggu

Asubo Ladies vs. Wakiso Hill, Kawanda SS

Wednesday, 4pm: Kawempe Muslim vs. She Maroons, Kawempe

Fufa Women Cup Results – Tuesday

Kampala Queens 1-0 She Maroons

UMHS Lubaga 6-0 Entebbe Pride

Tagy High vs. Kawempe Muslim

*Kawempe earned a walkover as home side didn’t turn up

FWSL Table

Kawempe Muslim 10 7 3 0 20 4 24

Kampala Queens 10 7 2 1 17 7 23

She Maroons 10 4 4 2 18 12 16

Lady Doves 10 3 3 4 14 12 12

UCU Lady Cardinals 11 3 4 4 8 8 13

Uganda Martyrs 10 3 3 4 11 12 12

Rines SS WFC 10 3 2 5 11 20 11

Makerere University 11 1 7 3 11 16 10

Asubo Ladies 10 2 4 4 11 19 10