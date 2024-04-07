Kawempe drop ball in Makerere draw

The trip to Makerere University is proving to be a bogey one for Kawempe Muslim in the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL).

Kawempe had a chance of opening a six point lead at the top of the FWSL but were pegged back by Makerere in a 1-all draw on a rain soaked Saturday morning at the university.

Nemesis Sharon Namatovu was at it again, opening the scoring after the start of the second half. She was also the pebble in the foot as Kawempe lost a 2-0 advantage to draw 2-2 in the Valley in the reverse fixture.

In Makerere, she collected a pass from overlapping left back Hasifah Patricia Namboozo and coolly finished under pressure from Ritah Mushimire. However, Hadijah Nandago restored parity almost immediately after to ensure Kawempe’s unbeaten run continued to 12 games while Makerere recorded their ninth draw of the season from 13 games.





Elsewhere, in Luzira, midfielder Jackline Adong scored her seventh of the campaign while Jackie Nassali added another as She Maroons responded to a 1-0 midweek loss to Kawempe with a 2-0 win over Lady Doves.

While further away at St. Mary’s Stadium Kitende, Rashida Nankya’s brace in a 2-0 win condemned Lady Doves to their fourth consecutive loss of the season and gave Wakiso Hill further belief that they can avoid the drop as they moved a place off the bottom and to 11 points – just one off the current drop zone - in 12 games.

Fortunately for Kawempe, their loss of points hardly affected the table as chasers and defending champions Kampala Queens (KQ) failed to beat Rines at home yesterday.

KQ had a whole 24 hours to get their motivation right but drew 0-0. There is clearly a leadership melee brewing in Lugogo as their captain Zainah Namuleme resigned earlier in the week leaving the club to announce goalkeeper Daisy Nakaziro as captain on the eve of the game.

Nakaziro will be assisted by Shamirah Nalugya and Lukia Namubiru.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) Lubaga beat Asubo Ladies 2-1 away in Kawanda courtesy of goals from Sharon Kanyiginya and Immaculate Nakanjako. Kamiyati Naigaga scored Asubo's consolation as they dropped to the bottom of the league.

Fufa Women Super League

Results

Makerere University 1-1 Kawempe Muslim

Wakiso Hill 2-0 UCU Lady Cardinals

She Maroons 2-0 Lady Doves

FWSL Table

Kawempe Muslim 12 8 4 0 22 5 28

Kampala Queens 12 7 4 1 18 8 25

She Maroons 12 5 4 3 20 13 19

Uganda Martyrs 12 5 3 4 15 14 18

UCU Lady Cardinals 13 3 5 5 9 11 14

Rines SS WFC 12 3 4 5 12 21 13

Lady Doves 12 3 3 6 15 15 12

Makerere University 13 1 9 3 13 18 12

Wakiso Hill WFC 12 3 2 7 11 19 11