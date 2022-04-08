Kawempe in trouble as She Corporate visit

She Corporate made their title intentions clear when they beat Kawempe Muslim 2-0 at Makerere University Business School (Mubs) in Nakawa in February.

Both teams have taken completely different trajectories since.

The Nakawa-based Sharks have almost maintained form remaining unbeaten in nine games and topping the table with 21 points at the halfway point.

“We need more of the same and a bit more in the second half of the season,” Corporates coach Hassan Isa said at the end of the first round last weekend.

But what looked like a bad day in office for the Fraternity Warriors has instead escalated into a crisis as they languish in the bottom half of the 10-team log with 11 points.

Kawempe coach Ayub Khalifa and his assistant Moses Nkata cannot point to what exactly is affecting the record champions as they have gone from a blunt striking line to a worrisome defence. They change the attacking force in every match. There have been calls from fans for goalkeeper Juliet Adeke to be dropped for Diana Natukunda, who put in a shift in the 1-0 loss to Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals and also helped Kawempe to the Kampala region post primary schools title almost a fortnight ago.

Adeke looked particularly unsettled and at fault for all goals in the midweek 3-1 loss to Uganda Martys High School (UMHS) in Lubaga.

KQ have to keep pace

Elsewhere, Kampala Queens (KQ), who are five points behind She Corporate host the stubborn Tooro Queens - with whom they drew 0-0 in Fort Portal in the first round - at Islamic University In Uganda (IUIU), Kabojja.

KQ have been chasing the Sharks alongside UCU but UMHS, which has the same points and one game in hand, are also in the mix. The questions lie in whether the star-assembled KQ can withstand the pressure of being in a multi-thronged title race.

“The title is a real possibility and we are focusing on doing what is required of us, win our games and then see what happens with the rest,” flying winger Zainah Nandede, said.

FUFA WOMEN SUPER LEAGUE