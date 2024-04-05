Kawempe’s solidity gives them a chance

Kawempe Muslim further cushioned their lead at the top of Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) by beating She Maroons 1-0 at home on Wednesday.

Thanks to Hadijah Nandago’s 77th minute winner, Kawempe are now on 27 points – three clear of their chasers and defending champions Kampala Queens. Their superior goal difference also means they could drop points and still keep top.

The match with She Maroons was end to end and although Kawempe rattled the crossbar early through Agnes Nabukenya’s freekick, the visitors had an effort that nearly crossed the goal line cleared by Samalie Nakacwa.

Nakacwa’s last ditch effort sums up the solidity Kawempe have had at the back this season. They are a good bet to score at least a goal per match so it is paramount for them to stay in the game for as long as possible.

It is easy to look at the nine clean sheets from nine games and attribute them to goalkeeper Juliet Adeke, who has had some massive saves this season, but the four players in front of her have equally been immense.

Nakacwa and left back Jolly Kobusingye also create goals from time to time. In fact Nandago’s goal, a loop over She Maroons custodian Esther Akujo, came from the former’s cross.

A bit of steel

Centre-backs Shakirah Nankwanga and Ritah Mushimire are not only comfortable on the ball but also good with anticipation and clearing their lines. The U-20 national team experience at the African Games also further emboldened what captain Phionah Nabulime and defensive midfielder Krusum Namutebi can do in terms of stopping opponents.

Both midfielders started various games in Ghana as defenders for the Queen Cranes. Right winger Yudaya Nakayenze made her breakthrough in this team in 2015 as a defender before she left in 2018 for Uganda Christian University and later the USA. She adds to the defensive solidity of the side while Nandago and Nabukenya are also ready to shove when asked to.

Back in the day, Kawempe played clean passing football but the added ability to get physical when it is required could be crucial in the run in – especially, now that they have to travel to Makerere University, one of if not the most physically imposing side in the FWSL, this Saturday.

The steel could also help as it is business time on the schools’ calendar too so the games will be coming in thick.

Kawempe, which has some players representing both the club and school teams, played the Uganda Muslim Education Association (Umea) Games last weekend before meeting Maroons and are now engrossed in the Kampala District qualifiers for the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Games before engaging Makerere.

Fufa Women Super League

Wednesday Results

Kawempe 1-0 She Maroons

Saturday Fixtures, 10am

Makerere University vs. Kawempe Muslim, Makerere

Wakiso Hill vs. UCU Lady Cardinals, St Mary’s Kitende

She Maroons vs. Lady Doves, Luzira Prisons

Sunday

Kampala Queens vs. Rines SS, MTN Omondi Lugogo

Asubo Ladies vs. Uganda Martyrs, Kawanda SS

FWSL Table

Kawempe Muslim 11 8 3 0 21 4 27

Kampala Queens 11 7 3 1 18 8 24

She Maroons 11 4 4 3 18 13 16

Uganda Martyrs 11 4 3 4 13 13 15

UCU Lady Cardinals 12 3 5 4 9 9 14

Lady Doves 11 3 3 5 15 13 12

Rines SS WFC 11 3 3 5 12 21 12

Makerere University 12 1 8 3 12 17 11

Asubo Ladies 11 2 4 5 13 22 10