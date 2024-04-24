Kawempe seek momentous win in penultimate game

Kawempe travel about 25km south to face a much changed Wakiso Hill at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende in the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) this afternoon.

There have been 10 matches for each since they last met in Kawempe in early January. Kawempe has won six, drawn three and lost one of theirs while Wakiso have lost five, drawn one but also had a big shift in momentum and belief from their three wins.

At the time they last met, Wakiso was languishing at the bottom of the table with five points but they are now just a point above the drop zone with 15 points.

Kawempe are still outright favourites on Thursday but their aura has weakened as they have not kept a clean sheet in their last four games and have edged the opposition by just a single goal in their last four wins.

Wakiso therefore have all reasons to believe as they have also had some huge results against sides that are above them like the 1-0 win over She Maroons and the 1-all draw with Uganda Martyrs Lubaga (UMHS) or those that were above them like Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals that they beat 5-0.

However, Kawempe’s possession-based game will be aided by the astro-turf pitch in Kitende and that means Wakiso will need ways to disrupt it for starters.

Poor form

Meanwhile, UCU, who have not won in six games and need to get out of the relegation zone, host UMHS, who have drawn their last three.

Asubo Ladies also host Rines and know that a fifth straight loss or a seventh winless encounter will all but put paid to their prospects of staying up this season. Mathematically, Asubo could still rise but the last three fixtures of their season would see them make trips to title chasing Kawempe and Kampala Queens plus fellow relegation fighters UCU.

FWSL Table

Kawempe Muslim 15 10 4 1 26 9 34

Kampala Queens 14 7 6 1 20 10 27

She Maroons 15 6 4 5 23 16 22

Uganda Martyrs 15 5 6 4 18 17 21

Lady Doves 14 5 3 6 19 17 18

Rines SS WFC 15 4 5 6 17 26 17

Makerere University 15 2 10 3 16 20 16

Wakiso Hill WFC 14 4 3 7 13 20 15

UCU Lady Cardinals 14 3 5 6 9 11 14

Asubo Ladies 14 2 4 8 14 27 10

FWSL Fixtures – Thursday

UCU Lady Cardinals vs. Uganda Martyrs HS, Mukono – 10am

Asubo Ladies vs. Rines SS, Kawanda – 10am

Wakiso Hill vs. Kawempe Muslim, St. Mary’s Kitende – 4pm

Sunday, 10am

Kampala Queens vs. Lady Doves, MTN Omondi Lugogo