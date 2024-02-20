Kawempe show they can win ugly

Historically speaking, Kawempe Muslim will not face a tougher away fixture in this season’s Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) than the visit to Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) Lubaga.

But the table leaders showed further evidence that they are in the competition this season to win it by grabbing a 1-0 win from their eternal rivals on Saturday.

Martyrs were without doubt the better team. With the return of coach Edward Ssozi, their third figure in the dugout this season, came the return of some players like defender Stella Namisango and winger Brenda Munyana – both previously said to have had their frustrations with the club in the past months.

Ssozi also fielded Moreen Kiiza and Angel Auki Kigongo, previously seen as attackers, in defence and their feistiness and quickness hardly gave Kawempe any joy. This allowed Sharon Kanyiginya to be pushed forward to the left wing.

Martyrs probed and were a different animal to the side that lost 3-0 in the reverse fixture over three weeks ago.

Kawempe were rattled in the first 20 minutes but coach Ayub Khalifa made a telling change when he switched Hadijah Nandago and Agnes Nabukenya’s positions. The latter went forward to lead the line as the former dropped into midfield.

In the 28th minute, Nabukenya breezed past Namisango and forced a shot that was parried into the net by Martyrs goalkeeper Sharon Kaidu for the only goal of the game. Martyrs kept probing but Kawempe soaked the pressure well to keep on top of the table and escape unhurt from one of their five away games of the second round.

Changes at the bottom

With She Maroons beating Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals 3-1 away in Mukono on Saturday, there were hardly any changes in the mid-table as the latter stayed on 12 points like UMHS and Lady Doves who fell 1-0 to Rines SS.

The win ensured Rines climbed up to seventh from nineth after Asubo fell to a late Winnie Babirye equalizer to draw 1-1 with Makerere University Sunday. Asubo had taken the lead through Kamiyat Naigaga in the 57th minute of their first match at new home Kawanda SS.

Elsewhere, Kampala Queens laboured to a 1-0 win, courtesy of Zainah Nandede’s ninth minute goal, over Wakiso Hill to ensure they are still within a point of Kawempe. But KQ will be happy about the return of Shamirah Nalugya after two months on the treatment table.

FWSL Results

UMHS 0-1 Kawempe

UCU 1-3 She Maroons

Rines 1-0 Lady Doves

Asubo 1-1 Makerere University

Wakiso Hill Kampala Queens

FWSL Table

Kawempe Muslim 10 7 3 0 20 4 24

Kampala Queens 10 7 2 1 17 7 23

She Maroons 10 4 4 2 18 12 16

Lady Doves 10 3 3 4 14 12 12

UCU Lady Cardinals 10 3 3 4 8 8 12

Uganda Martyrs 10 3 3 4 11 12 12

Rines SS WFC 10 3 2 5 11 20 11

Asubo Ladies 10 2 4 4 11 19 10

Makerere University 10 1 6 3 11 16 9