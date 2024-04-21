Kawempe two wins away from league title

Makerere University striker Sharon Namatovu’s late brace pegged Kampala Queens (KQ)’ back further in their pursuit to defend the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) as the sides drew 2-2 on Sunday at MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

Makerere have now drawn in 10 of their 15 FWSL fixtures this season but they were always the first team to force KQ into dropping points this season in the reverse fixture last year.

Teddy Najjuma thought she had her side on track for a first win in four games when she scored from a corner-kick routine in the 31st minute but Namatovu changed the talking points of the game with back to back efforts.

In the end, Makerere’s failure to defend properly haunted them as they conceded immediately, after Namatovu’s 85th minute goal, from Lillian Kasubo’s first goal for KQ.

There was no real danger of relegation but the draw means KQ are safe from it with 27 points in 14 matches.

The draw also left Kawempe Muslim as the happier team as they are now seven points clear of KQ at the summit of the FWSL – albeit having played a match more.

Mathematically, Kawempe, who beat Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals 2-1 owing to goals from Agnes Nabukenya and Hadijah Nandago, need two wins from their last two matches to secure their first league title since 2018.

“You cannot be consistent throughout an entire league campaign but we are happy that even when we dropped points, the girls were dominating games and creating chances,” Kawempe coach Ayub Khalifa after they bounced back from a draw with Makerere and a loss to Lady Doves with back to back wins against Rines and now UCU.

Drop zone

Catherine Nakiridde scored UCU’s goal but the loss dropped them to the bottom two, where there is a risk of relegation. The risk was worsened by Wakiso Hill and Lady Doves’ identical 1-0 wins over She Maroons and bottom placed Asubo Ladies respectively.

Wakiso's goal was scored by Phionah Nabbuduwa at St. Mary’s Stadium Kitende while Dorcus Kwikiriza scored for Doves at home in Masindi.

Rines will be disappointed that they let their lead slip twice in a 2-2 draw with Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) Lubaga but with the status of the two sides in the league over the years, this was with no doubt a point earned for the former, who are also not mathematically safe.

FWSL Table

Kawempe Muslim 15 10 4 1 26 9 34

Kampala Queens 14 7 6 1 20 10 27

She Maroons 15 6 4 5 23 16 22

Uganda Martyrs 15 5 6 4 18 17 21

Lady Doves 14 5 3 6 19 17 18

Rines SS WFC 15 4 5 6 17 26 17

Makerere University 15 2 10 3 16 20 16

Wakiso Hill WFC 14 4 3 7 13 20 15

UCU Lady Cardinals 14 3 5 6 9 11 14

Asubo Ladies 14 2 4 8 14 27 10

Results

UCU Lady Cardinals 1-2 Kawempe Muslim

Rines SS 2-2 Uganda Martyrs HS

Kampala Queens 2-2 Makerere University

Lady Doves 1-0 Asubo Ladies

Wakiso Hill 1-0 She Maroons