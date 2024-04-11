KCCA desperate to quash Bul-lish double march

A hushed rivalry has been germinating between Bul and KCCA over the last seven years which makes Saturday's Stanbic Uganda Cup quarterfinal duel at Njeru a fitting anticlimax to their mixed fortunes this season.

This has been billed as a clash loaded with significance for both clubs with Abdallah Mubiru's KCCA eyeing a record 11th trophy while Bul coach Abbey Kikomeko remains in contention to win a maiden StarTimes Uganda Premier League trophy and the Uganda cup double.

The first Uganda Cup triumph for KCCA since 2018 would aid Mubiru sanitize the league frailties where they sit sixth in the table and also mark the gaffer's first diadem success in almost 20 years of coaching.

For 2022 Uganda Cup kings Bul, it represents the chance to return to the Car Confederation Cup they tasted two years ago - and a shot at a possible domestic cup and league double that they have never achieved before by the oil-makers.

Having lost to Bul in the league at Njeru before drawing at Lugogo, progress to the semis to join NEC would represent an impressive first season at the helm for Mubiru and a monumental turnaround for ten-time winners KCCA.

"We want to make our fans happy by gaining victory (in the Uganda Cup) at the end of the season.

Our backline is working well and conceding less and we are looking towards keeping many clean sheets in the next crucial matches, " Mubiru said.

The mini revival in the league - wins over URA, Busoga United and Gaddafi - has lifted KCCA to sixth in the table and is motivation enough for the Kasasiro Boys to cruise to victory and reclaim it's lost pride.

Put succinctly, winning the Uganda Cup would rubber-stamp KCCA as a resolute side that has overcome despair and a poor league start to stake their claim on the coveted trophy.

KCCA that ousted URA to storm the quarters have conceded twice in four games and Mubiru pledged to stick to the same backline to shut out BUL ten-goal hero Alex Kitata.

Moment of truth

Vipers' domination of the Ugandan football last campaign highlighted with a double forced KCCA into a reboot that now seeks to halt second-placed Bul's audacious attempt at a similar feat.

The fact that they have match winners like 12-goal protagonist Muhammad Shaban and Ashraf Mugume raring to go, will offer Mubiru's team room for optimism to overcome Bul's resolute and gritty onslaught on the road.

At a risk of enduring a fifth trophyless season, it is now or never for KCCA that it tends to struggle on trips to the East.

Abbey Kikomeko's Bul, that warmed up to this contest with a commanding 3-0 walloping of Wakiso Giants courtesy of a brace by marksman Kitata and a clever finish Jeromy Kirya, will look to seasoned campaigners; Tom Ikara, Ronald Otti, Nicholas Mwere, Ibrahim Mugulusi, Jeromy Kirya, Pascal Ngobi, Hillary Onek, Ibrahim Orit and Joel Madondo for salvation.

In Pader today, regional sides Pajule Lions and Pakwach Young Stars will square off for a maiden slot in the semifinals.

The winners of the Uganda Cup bag Shs50m, the runners up earn Shs25m, the semi-finalists take home Shs12m while the quarterfinalists each get Shs6m.

A slot at the lucrative Caf Confederation Cup also awaits the victor of the tournament celebrating its 51st edition.

Stanbic Uganda Cup

Saturday, 3pm

Pajule Lions vs. Pakwach Young Stars – Pader