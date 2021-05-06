KCCA into quarters

By Elvis Senono More by this Author

There will be at least six topflight teams in the quarter finals of the Stanbic Uganda Cup after six of the eight round of 16 ties were completed yesterday.

KCCA and Police were the latest sides to confirm their passage after navigating through their return legs with relative ease.

KCCA who have won this competition a joint high record 10 times completed their tie with a 3-0 win at the Phillip Omondi Ground to seal a 5-0 aggregate victory.

Sadat Anaku’s goal after rounding goalkeeper Eric Dhaira on seven minutes, Steven Sserwadda and a first goal in the yellow jersey for substitute Juma Balinya ensured KCCA kept alive their hopes of lifting silverware this season.

In Kavumba, Police were aslo rarely troubled having picked a 4-1 first leg advantage against Bright Stars and progressed despite going down 1-0 in the return leg.

Having surprisingly rested no less than seven of their usual starting team in Sunday’s first leg, Bright Stars huffed but were evenly matched by Police until James Anguu’s header delivered the game’s only goal late in the game.

Kigezi frustrates Isabirye

In Jinja, Bul struggled to see off Kigezi Homeboyz 2-1 in their delayed first leg match of the round 16.

Richard Wandyaka put the hosts ahead in the 6th minute before Musa Esenu doubled in the 22nd but the second division visitors put up a dominant performance that yielded a penalty two minutes later. Denis Lubowa duly converted.

“We conceded early because my boys panicked early but they grew in the game and got the important away goal which we shall build on in the second half but were unlucky,” Twinamasiko said of the result.

Alex Isabirye who was handling his first game in charge of the team expressed optimism that his team will prevail over Kigezi and qualify despite the uninspiring show.

“We missed several chances but they also gave us a run for our money. We came with a slightly different approach because lower division are a bit difficult to play especially when you meet them at this stage,” Bul coach Alex Isabirye said after the win.

STANBIC UGANDA CUP

Yesterday’s results

KCCA 3-0 Maroons

KCCA win 5-0 on aggregate

Bright Stars 1-0 Police Police win 4-2 on aggregate

Today’s fixture

Mbale Heroes vs. Proline, 4pm

Proline lead 2-1 from first leg

