KCCA’s 43-goal rich attack force gives Byekwaso hope

In a largely dour season, KCCA interim manager Morley Byekwaso has something to smile about. If he is to carry on as KCCA on a permanent basis next season, Byekwaso has an impressive attacking quartet that has potential to plunder goals for fun - if consistency is found.

Before getting injured midway the season, Brian Aheebwa, signed from Mbarara City, had banged four goals in the 8-0 drubbing of Onduparaka in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

That feat was repeated by team mate Sam Ssenyonjo last Friday in the morale-boosting 6-2 win over relegated Kitara. “I feel good having scored four goals in a single match. I want to report, be focused and maintain the scoring spree even at the upcoming Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup,” Ssenyonjo hopes. “I feel proud to have been picked out among the players to represent my country and I expect to perform well,” the Vipers youth team graduate reveals.

The gangly lad took his club season goal mark to 11. He has been out of the team through injury, rest and featuring in the U20 Afcon.

His tally is one less than the club’s top scorer Charles Lwanga, signed from Villa, and one more than Sadat Anaku, previously part of the KCCA junior team.

Byekwaso is elated by the progress of ‘kids’ in a transitional period he is undertaking since taking over from his former boss Mike Mutebi in March.

If anything, the manner in which Ssenyonjo executed his four goals in Masindi demonstrated that he can score goals in glutes and in all shapes.

A tap in, a lob over the goalkeeper and a poacher’s header detailed the four-goal haul. Byekwaso was left chest-thumping by what lies ahead for the former Masaka SSS student.

Under Mutebi, Ssenyonjo had forged a fearsome attacking pact with Aheebwa before injuries and fate tore them apart.

The next audition had him partner Anaku and Lwanga - and the goal taps opened up until the current Covid19 lock-down set in. Anaku and Lwanga then played together as a partnership.

“This is the time to start assessing boys that will help us tomorrow. I happy with the way players like (Andrew) Kawooya, Ssenyonjo and (Hassan) Matovu are responding when given an opportunity,” Byekwaso reveals. Already out of the Uganda Cup and lagging fourth in the league, Byekwaso can console himself in the 43 goals by his four marksmen.