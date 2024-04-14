Kitara den awaits Venoms

Without mincing words, Brian Ssenyondo has warned 'hot favourites' and Stanbic Uganda Cup holders Vipers that his Kitara charges are capable of wrecking their league and cup double retention dreams in Sunday's quarterfinal due at Masindi Stadium.

Ssenyondo vowed that the Kabalega Boys would 'die' trying to prevent Richard Wasswa's Venoms from effortlessly cruising to another double, especially with the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table leaders also set to face third-placed Vipers again in the league 'title decider' on Friday at Masindi.

"We are taking one game at a time to avoid confusion. The first plot is to ensnare Vipers on Sunday (today) and then we head to the semis. From there, we shall plan again to avenge their league victory five days later before our fans," Ssenyondo revealed.

Pundits contend that the two games between Kitara and Vipers will ultimately test their title chasing nerves and resolve - and Ssenyondo is glad to thrive in the underdog status to teach Wasswa's team that they have enough quality to hurt them and put ice on their double dreams.

"After eliminating ten-time winners SC Villa (at the round of 16), we have no fear for anyone. I know Vipers will ride on the manager bounce element after Wasswa replaced Livingstone Mbabazi but they should know that Kitara want to be Uganda Cup champions this season," Ssenyondo added.

All or nothing

He notes that although they have not won their last two matches - NEC and Bul - Kitara will pounce on the visitors like wounded lions since they have corrected most of their flaws.

Inevitably, lethal 11-goal hero Denis Omedi will be Kitara's go-to man with the backing of Jude Ssemugabi and Brian Aheebwa against Vipers' freshly assembled backline of Ashraf Mandela, Rogers Torach, Hiraly Mukundane and Issa Mubiru that has conceded once in the last three matches.

Three-time Uganda Cup winners Vipers may stick to the attacking quartet of Milton Karisa, Allan Okello, Bright Anukani and Eric Kambale although they fired blanks in Tuesday's barren draw against SC Villa at Wankulukuku.

"By bringing in Fred Muhumuza to work with Wasswa, Vipers we spot on. Though still upcoming, Muhumuza has a tactical coaching brain that will improve them significantly.

That said, we are ready to foil Vipers' five-man midfield cast of Frank Katongole, Paul Mbowa, Anukani, Okello and Karisa that makes them superior over many teams domestically," Ssenyondo stressed.

Kitara have been Vipers' victims this season in the controversial 2-1 loss at Kitende highlighted by an officiating mess, but Ssenyondo hastily says they have come up with an attacking ploy to bring the visitors on their knees.

Vipers, who are two points adrift of Kitara (44 points in 23 matches) in the league with a game in hand, are also relishing the opportunity to ruin the Kabalega Boys' audacious double hopes, riding on pedigree, marquee players and a bit of luck.

Kitara will surely be inspired by fellow new league entrant NEC, who are defying the odds to eye a maiden double, and Hussein Mbalangu's Soldiers cemented their bid by ejecting Police on Wednesday to storm their first ever Uganda Cup semifinals.

Stanbic Uganda Cup

Sunday, 3pm