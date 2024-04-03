Kitara downplay title pressure

Kitara boss Brian Ssenyondo maintains that his players are always focused on the next game and that no one in their camp is getting carried away with a title challenge, for now.



Aware that it is that time for mind games to swirl around, Ssenyondo is tactfully deflecting the pressure surrounding the Kabalega Boys, though admits it is part and parcel of the murky football business.



Having set a top-five finish target and now leading the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table with 44 points from 22 matches, the gaffer wants the club to be judged at the end of the season.



"Our target is making the top five and theirs (Vipers, Bul and SC Villa) is the trophy.



"We don't have any pressure to win the league trophy but we are here to win every game and achieve our season target. We are on top of the table and that makes us favourites for the trophy, " he added.

Last Friday's dour 0-0 draw with second-placed Bul at Masindi dented Kitara's hopes for a maiden league title but Ssenyondo is ready to correct the wrongs tonight when they visit Hussein Mbalangu's wounded NEC at the MTN Omondi Stadium-Lugogo.



"The mood in camp points to winning against NEC. Taking a point from the Bul game was a positive gain in our quest.



"From the Bul draw we learned that we must create more and be more aggressive in front of the opponent's goal mouth, " Ssenyondo said.



He is aware that NEC, fifth in the table with 37 points from 22 matches, are reeling from 1-0 away loss to Wakiso Giants and may want to avenge Kitara's first round triumph.



"Let us deal with the NEC first, and then plan for holders Vipers (on April 9 at Masindi) and if we can win both then we can achieve our season targets, " Ssenyondo added.



Jogoos' eye second spot



Having won six games out of the last eight, third-placed SC Villa, with 39 points from 20 matches, will head to Njeru with a spring in their step.

Dusan Stonanovic's side can leapfrog Bul, in second with 42 points, with victory over third-from-bottom Busoga United, who have garnered 17 points from 21 matches.



For now, Villa's case is a feat so near yet too far, which lends credence to last season's last day meltdown.



In the curtain-raising match before the Jogoos host bitter rivals Vipers at Wankulukuku on April 9, Stonanovic will demand his core players like Umar Lutalo, Patrick Kakande and Hakim Kiwanuka to be in their destructive mood.



The beleaguered Busoga United has won four matches, scoring 17 goals and leaking 39.



StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Thursday

Busoga United vs. SC Villa, 4pm (Njeru)

Live on Fufa TV

NEC vs. Kitara, 7pm (Lugogo)

Live on Sanyuka Prime TV