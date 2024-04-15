Kitara end Vipers Uganda Cup reign

Kitara have ended Vipers hopes of retaining the league and cup double after ejecting the Stanbic Uganda Cup holders at the quarterfinal stage of this season's competition.

Kitara progressed 5-4 in a penalty shootout after the two teams played out a controversial-but-pulsating 2-2 draw that featured three penalties in regulation time of the game played at the Masindi Stadium on Sunday evening.

Paul Mucureezi played a prominent role converting twice before dispatching the winning penalty in the shootout.

After a goalless first half, the game sprung to life six minutes into the second half when Yunus Sentamu finished off good work from Allan Okello who kept Jasper Ahebwa and company busy all evening.

Mucureezi then got the equalizer for Kitara on 68 minutes but in rather fortuitous circumstances when Jude Ssemugabi went down dramatically in the box holding his head under little contact from Rogers Toorach leading to referee Ali Sabila to point to the spot.

Sabila did get the next penalty calls right though awarding the next penalty in extratime after Ahebwa wrestled down Okello in the box.

Substitute Bright Anukani converted to give Vipers a 2-1 lead before Kitara got their spotkick after a handball from a corner nine minutes to the end.

Mucureezi again stepped up to eqaualize against his former paymasters.

He was not done though with the game sent into a post-match shootout.

Kitara converted all their first four penalties through Paddy Muhumuza, Ramathan Dudu,Denis Omedi and Kabon Living while Anukani, Torach, Paul Mbowa and Mukundane scored for Vipers who missed through Karim Watambala.

That set the stage for Mucureezi's final act to confidently beat goalkeeper Jack Komakech for the third and final time.