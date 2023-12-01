Kitara fronts Omedi to silence NEC guns

Kitara fervent fans must feel as baffled as they are ecstatic about their club's somewhat commanding league start —like this is all one mad dream.

The Bunyoro based club can return to second slot on the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table - at Vipers' expense - if their extinguish visiting NEC in Masindi on Saturday to accrue 19 points from nine matches.

Kabalega boys currently have 16 points from eight matches.

Such things don’t happen to clubs like Kitara. Just promoted this season, dominated by players yearning for a second bite at the cherry and reportedly primarily banking on gate collections for survival.

So, dreaming of even being among the four clubs jostling for this season's top prize, is an outlandish prospect.

Four-goal hero Denis Omedi, who topped the scoring charts in the Fufa Big League last season with 20 strikes, is the man fueling Kitara's audacious quest.

"He is a good player with room for improvement and to become one of the very best.He is disciplined and he should keep that up, and with it I know he will go places, " Kitara coach Brian Ssenyondo said of the marksman he expects to riddle NEC defence on Saturday.

Omedi enjoyed a cameo role for Paul Put's Uganda Cranes last week in Morocco, replacing Fahad Bayo in the 85th minute as the national team beat Somalia 1-0.

Swift response

On Sunday, Kitara were nailed down 2-0 by runaway leaders Bul at Njeru in a rude reminder of the vagaries of punching above their weight in the top division - and Ssenyondo now wants a quick reaction.

"The rain disrupted us when Bul had taken the 2-0 lead (through Alex Kitara brace) and by the time we recovered a force one-hour break, it was too late.

"The NEC tie is a game we need to do all our best to win. We are winless in three consecutive games so we need a real bounce back," Ssenyondo stressed.

Hussein Mbalangu's soldiers boys have also encountered a gravity-defying first bend performance - shooting their way to fourth position with 16 points from eight matches - and still aiming higher.

Ssenyondo added; "It won't very easy because NEC will come to win as they also want to keep there place up there. But we shall do our best so that we win because every member of the team knows the importance this match. "

Lions invade Luzira prison

Wasswa Bbosa's 11th place Mbarara City will seek to improve their eight points from eight matches when they visit Maroons at the Luzira Prisons Grounds.

The Ankole Lions subjected SC Villa to a barren draw at Kakyeka in their last outing but in Muhammad Ssenfuma's Prison Warders they dare a spirited side that has just strangled Express 1-0 at Wankulukuku and sit fifth on the log with 14 points.

Whereas Ssenfuma will count on marksman Fred Amaku who has netted four goals for Maroons, Bbosa will hope striker Henry Kitegezi's aggresiveness can unsettle the hosts' usually solid backline.

StarTimes uganda Premier League

Saturday

Maroons vs Mbarara City, 4pm Prisons Ground – Luzira